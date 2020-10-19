Crime watch (Oct. 4-10)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Oct. 4-10:
- Robert Lee Bandy III, 29, of 23 Razorback Road, in Waynesville, was charged with felony probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $300,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 26.
- Nohsher Chiah, 36, of 3967 Ucle Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony common law robbery. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
- Yia Vang, 38, of 3575 Sundown Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony common law robbery. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
- Scott Devon Hemphill, 37, of 130 Government Drive, in Morganton, was charged with two counts each of felony assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $55,000 secured bond.
- Lisa Rhom Barlow, 45, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 16.
- Lindsay Nicole Cobb, 26, of 715 Carbon City Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and misdemeanor probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $28,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Nov. 9.
- Steven Kyle Cornett, 28, of 6028 Winebarger St., in Conover, was charged with felony larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Nov. 16.
- Dustin Mark Bryson, 37, of 303 Main Ave. E., in Hildebran, was charged with two counts of felony failure to appear and one count each of misdemeanor violating a domestic violence protection order and felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
- James Howard Sparks III, 47, of Morganton, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply and one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering, and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $18,000 secured bond.
- Roderick Jatavian Caldwell, 26, of 530 Wheeler St., in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, larceny of property, receiving or possessing stolen goods, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $17,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 21.
- Dustin Timothy McCormack, 34, of 1225 Oak Forest Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 22.
- Dare Shayne Townsend, 24, of 3435 S. Upper Truckee Road, in South Lake Tahoe, California, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, misdemeanor filing a false police report, and reckless driving to endanger. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
- Dakota Jordan Bradley, 19, of 1321 Mountain Meadows Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear, driving during revocation, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
- Wael Ali Hafez, 54, of 4049 U.S. Highway 64, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!