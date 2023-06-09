CHARLOTTE — A Valdese man and Hickory business owner will spend years in prison after he was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for drug trafficking.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Shawn Lamont Hickman, 32, of Newton, to 13 years in prison and Amos Lamont Bruen, 47, of Valdese, to eight years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced Wednesday. In addition to the prison terms imposed, Hickman and Bruen were each ordered to serve four years of supervised release after they are released, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of North Carolina.

According to filed documents and information presented in court, law enforcement became aware beginning in December 2021 that Bruen was dealing drugs out of Amos Essential Oils, a business he owned in Hickory. The business was at 322 U.S. 70 SW, Hickory, according to an online search.

The release said an undercover officer visited Bruen’s business and arranged to purchase narcotics from Bruen.

Between December 2021 and February 2022, the undercover officer met several times with Bruen at his store and conducted several controlled purchases of methamphetamine totaling more than 1.5 kilograms, the release said. Court records show that Hickman was present on several occasions while the undercover officer was conducting the controlled purchases, often armed with a firearm, it said.

According to court records, on Feb. 26, 2022, law enforcement observed Hickman engage in narcotics transactions in the parking lot of a pool hall, Corner Pocket. Hickman was arrested and officers recovered a firearm and methamphetamine from Hickman’s vehicle, the release said.

On March 1, 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Bruen’s residence. During the search of Bruen’s home and vehicle, officers seized marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and a firearm, the release said. An additional firearm and ammunition were also seized from Bruen’s business, it said.

On Nov. 22, 2022, Bruen pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine. Hickman pleaded guilty on Feb. 14 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the release said.

The release said Bruen and Hickman are in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

As of Wednesday evening, Bruen was being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail and Hickman was being held in the Catawba County Jail, according to jail records.

Assistant United States Attorney Brandon Boykin of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte prosecuted the case.

Bennie Mims, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Charlotte Field Division, and Chief Reed Baer of the Hickory Police Department joined King in making the sentencing announcement, according to the release.

In making the announcement about the sentencing, U.S. Attorney King thanked the ATF and the Hickory Police Department for their investigation of the case, the release said.