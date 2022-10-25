Former YMCA school daycare worker charged

A Morganton woman has been arrested and charged after police say a YMCA school daycare worker showed children inappropriate photos.

Kendra Nichole Sprouse, 35, of Jenkins Road, Morganton, was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, felony dissemination of obscene material to a juvenile under 13 years of age and misdemeanor dissemination of harmful material to a minor.

The alleged dissemination of obscene material to the children was reported on Oct. 10, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

After an investigation and several interviews were conducted, Sprouse was arrested and charged, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says the alleged incident took place at W.A. Young Elementary School after students from Salem Elementary School and W.A. Young Elementary School were combined at that location.

The Sheriff’s Office release said Sprouse was assigned at Salem Elementary School as a YMCA employee. It said all parents/guardians of children that were possibly exposed in the incident have been contacted.

Last week, Gerry Knox, a spokesperson for YMCA of Catawba Valley, confirmed the allegations were made against an employee of the daycare program at Salem Elementary School. He said the YMCA was made aware of the alleged incident on Oct. 6, and the employee was immediately terminated.

The daycare program at Salem has 47 students enrolled, Knox said. Their parents were sent a letter dated Oct. 11 giving few details on the situation, but explaining the backgrounding process YMCA daycare program employees go through before they’re hired.

“The safety and welfare of children in the care of our Y has always been, and will always be, a top priority,” read the letter signed by Erica Simmons, the YMCA program director of childcare services for Burke County.

The YMCA has declined disclosure of further details on the issue, describing it as a personnel issue.

The YMCA before- and after-school program started in Burke County Public Schools in August 2021, offering childcare for students ages 5-12 at area schools, according to a press release from the school system when the program launched. People employed by the program work for the YMCA, not the school district.

“Our employees adhere to a strict policy that prevents any staff or volunteers from being alone with a child where they cannot be observed by others,” Knox said in a statement Thursday. “The former employee’s background checks did not indicate any criminal activity.”

Sprouse was given a $10,000 secured bond and her court date is set for Thursday in Burke County.