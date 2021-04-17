High-speed chase through 3 counties leads to arrest

LINCOLNTON — A high-speed vehicle chase through three counties, including Burke, led to a wreck and the arrest of a local man on Wednesday.
Stephen Brett Dellinger, 34, of George Hildebrand School Road in Connelly Springs, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while license revoked, according to a release from the the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department. He also was served with outstanding warrants out of Catawba County for failure to appear on shoplifting and larceny charges. He also is charged in Catawba with probation violation. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $19,000 secured bond.
Around 6:40 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies were observing traffic near the intersection of Cat Square Road and Reepsville Road in Lincolnton. Officers checked the license plate on a white four-door Buick that came back stolen. Deputies pulled out behind the car and the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed. Officers activated their emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the car, the release said.
The vehicle traveled over several roads in western Lincoln County then continued on into Cleveland and Burke counties. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle on Pine Ridge Drive in Connelly Springs and began searching the area for the car, according to the release. The vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Caldwell County, was located on Pine Mountain Drive with a damaged front end, but the driver had fled the scene on foot.
A resident of the area told officers a man had walked out of the woods offering to pay for a ride out of the area near the entrance of Pine Mountain Golf Club, the release said. Deputies found the suspect hiding under a bridge and took him in custody.
Adam District deputies were assisted in the incident by Burke County officers.
Dellinger has previous convictions in Burke County on charges of felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.