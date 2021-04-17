High-speed chase through 3 counties leads to arrest

LINCOLNTON — A high-speed vehicle chase through three counties, including Burke, led to a wreck and the arrest of a local man on Wednesday.

Stephen Brett Dellinger, 34, of George Hildebrand School Road in Connelly Springs, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while license revoked, according to a release from the the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department. He also was served with outstanding warrants out of Catawba County for failure to appear on shoplifting and larceny charges. He also is charged in Catawba with probation violation. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $19,000 secured bond.

Around 6:40 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies were observing traffic near the intersection of Cat Square Road and Reepsville Road in Lincolnton. Officers checked the license plate on a white four-door Buick that came back stolen. Deputies pulled out behind the car and the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed. Officers activated their emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the car, the release said.

