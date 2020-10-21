Juvenile suspects interviewed in church break-in case

CONNELLY SPRINGS — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that it has interviewed multiple juvenile suspects during its investigation of a September break-in at Israel Chapel AME Church in Connelly Springs.

The investigation has been turned over to a separate agency due to the suspects’ minor status.

“During the course of this investigation, detectives from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip from a citizen that led to the identification of the offenders in this case,” the release said. “Upon further investigation, all the offenders were found to be juveniles living in or visiting the Israel Chapel Church Road community.

“All the juveniles were subsequently interviewed in the presence of their legal guardians and, due to the age of the offenders, the case has now been referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice for prosecution.”

Details from the sheriff’s office said that on Sept. 14, a BSCO deputy was dispatched to Israel Chapel AME, located at 2713 Israel Chapel Church Road in Connelly Springs, in reference to a breaking and entering. BCSO said the deputy spoke with a church member who said that services had not been held at the church since March, and the last time the church was checked for security purposes was on June 7.