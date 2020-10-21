Local woman receives drug, probation charges

On Oct. 16, N.C. Probation and Parole officers and Burke County Sheriff’s Office detectives initiated an investigation at 1631 Zion Road in Morganton that resulted in a pair of felony charges for a local woman, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with Amanda Dawn Silver, 34, who was on probation. Officers conducted a search of the residence and located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Silver was arrested and taken to the magistrate’s office where she was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, in this case methamphetamine, and probation violation, the release said. Silver received a $20,000 secured bond and was held at the Burke County jail.
Her first court appearance took place Monday.
