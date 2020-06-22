Man airlifted after crash near South Mountains State Park

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man was airlifted to a hospital after a Monday afternoon crash near South Mountains State Park.

Alan Cline, 53, of Connelly Springs, was travelling toward Old N.C. 18 on Ward Gap Road when he swerved to avoid a dog in the road and ended up with his truck hitting the wooden part of a bridge and flipping into a creek at around 12:43 p.m., said Trooper C.R. Hallyburton with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Cline ended up getting ejected from the vehicle. Hallyburton said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but said he did have a seat belt exception.

Hallyburton said he thought Cline had serious but non-life threatening injuries. Cline, who lives less than a half mile from where the wreck occurred, was able to walk home after the crash and was able to talk to Hallyburton before he was airlifted to a hospital.

A portion of Ward Gap Road was closed Friday afternoon while North Carolina Department of Transportation crews made temporary repairs to the bridge, Hallyburton said. He said NCDOT would come back another time to make a more permanent repairs.

Cline will be charged with failure to maintain lane control, Hallyburton said. He said Cline should have had room to avoid any animals in the road without hitting the bridge.

South Mountains Fire and Rescue and Burke County EMS responded to the call along with NCSHP.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.