Man killed in concrete truck wreck

BLOWING ROCK — A man was killed Friday morning in a crash when a concrete truck he was driving overturned.
Michael Allen Stout, 48, of Lenoir, was driving a 2004 Mack concrete truck, owned by Hamby Brothers Concrete Inc. of Lenoir, on Blackberry Road in Watauga County near the Caldwell County line around 9:15 a.m. when he ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and overturned in the road, according to a release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Stout died at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours while crews worked to get the truck upright.
