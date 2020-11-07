Man killed in concrete truck wreck

Michael Allen Stout, 48, of Lenoir, was driving a 2004 Mack concrete truck, owned by Hamby Brothers Concrete Inc. of Lenoir, on Blackberry Road in Watauga County near the Caldwell County line around 9:15 a.m. when he ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and overturned in the road, according to a release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.