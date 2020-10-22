Man wanted after kidnapping, girlfriend shot

HICKORY — On Thursday at approximately 1:05 a.m., Hickory Police Department officers responded to 2830 12th Ave. S.E. Apt. B6 in Hickory in reference to reports of Winter Devonne Brooks, 32, being shot by her boyfriend, Andrew Lindon Paul Mungro, 34, according to an HPD press release.

Upon arrival, officers found Brooks lying on the floor of the residence with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. Brooks told the officers that she had been shot by Mungro, the release said. Mungro had fled the scene in a gold 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with North Carolina license HDV-7445 prior to officers arriving.

A 12-year-old child was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but was not injured.

The release said that Brooks was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center prior to being transferred to Carolinas Medical Center Charlotte where she is listed in critical-but-stable condition.

Warrants have been issued for Mungro for one count of felony kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Mungro was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.