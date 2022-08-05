Morganton man charged with meth, fentanyl trafficking

RHODHISS -- A Morganton man was arrested in Rhodhiss and charged with drug trafficking on Thursday.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chad Michael Sampson, 27, of 3632 Ridge Court, Morganton, and charged him with trafficking in methamphetamine and fentanyl. He was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond, said a release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sampson was stopped by Caldwell County deputies as he drove a 2021 Kia K5 GT Line on Caldwell Street in Rhodhiss. During the interaction with the Caldwell County deputy, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from Sampson’s vehicle, the release said.

Officers searched the vehicle Sampson was driving and deputies found approximately 91 grams of methamphetamine and 24 grams of fentanyl, the release said. The drugs seized during the investigation have a total street value of $17,460 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines, the release said.

“It’s always a good day when agencies can work together and take a drug dealer off the street,” said Caldwell County Sheriff Alan C. Jones.

The release said the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential.

