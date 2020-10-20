 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morganton woman arrested on drug charges
0 comments
top story
Burke County Sheriff’s Office

Morganton woman arrested on drug charges

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Oct. 16, N.C. Probation and Parole Officers and Burke County Sheriff’s Office detectives initiated a drug investigation at 5484 Miller Bridge Road in Connelly Springs that resulted in a Morganton woman’s arrest, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the release, probation officers made contact with a man who was on probation at the residence and detectives made contact with Jessica Leeann Moody. After a brief investigation, officers seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from the residence.

Moody, 31, of 5128 Silver Creek Church Road Ext., was arrested and transported to the magistrate’s office where she was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, which was methamphetamine. She received a $10,000 secure bond and was held at the Burke County jail with a first appearance court date that took place on Monday, the release said.

102120-mnh-news-jessicamoody-mug1

Moody
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First Street SW, Hickory crime scene

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert