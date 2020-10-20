Morganton woman arrested on drug charges

On Oct. 16, N.C. Probation and Parole Officers and Burke County Sheriff’s Office detectives initiated a drug investigation at 5484 Miller Bridge Road in Connelly Springs that resulted in a Morganton woman’s arrest, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.

According to the release, probation officers made contact with a man who was on probation at the residence and detectives made contact with Jessica Leeann Moody. After a brief investigation, officers seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from the residence.

Moody, 31, of 5128 Silver Creek Church Road Ext., was arrested and transported to the magistrate’s office where she was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, which was methamphetamine. She received a $10,000 secure bond and was held at the Burke County jail with a first appearance court date that took place on Monday, the release said.