Morganton woman charged with heroin trafficking

LENOIR -- A Morganton woman was arrested Wednesday on a charge of heroin trafficking in Caldwell County.

Amber Dawn Harris, 35, of 5649 Wallace Road, Morganton, was arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin, Sheriff Alan C. Jones announced.

She was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

A release from Jones said that at around 11 a.m., Harris was stopped as she was driving a 1995 Toyota Camry on Cajah Mountain Road in Lenoir. During the stop, a Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle, it said.

After narcotic agents searched the vehicle they found approximately 10 grams of heroin and 1 gram of methamphetamine, the release said. It said the drugs seized during the investigation have a total street value of $1,700, according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

“We are continuing to be aggressive on our drug campaign, we are not letting up,” Jones said.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential, the release said.

Anyone with information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County can contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff's Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.