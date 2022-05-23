Nebo man gets 15-year prison term for child porn

ASHEVILLE -- A Nebo man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for child porn.

Blake Forest Watson, 65, will spend that time in federal prison after his sentencing by U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Cogburn ordered Watson to serve a lifetime under court supervision after his prison term and to register as a sex offender.

Ronnie Martinez, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in North Carolina and South Carolina, and Gregory Forest, Chief U.S. Probation Officer of the U.S. Probation Office in the Western District of North Carolina, join U.S. Attorney King in making the announcement.

According to filed court documents and the sentencing hearing, Watson was previously convicted of child pornography in the Western District of Tennessee and was sentenced to eight years in prison and five years of supervised release. A condition of Watson’s supervised release involved warrantless searches, according to a press release from King’s office.

On July 22, 2021, federal probation officers conducted a warrantless search at Watson’s home. Court records show that law enforcement found an unapproved wireless tablet, the background of which was an image of child pornography depicting a prepubescent minor female, the release said.

Law enforcement also retrieved a laptop from the home and a forensic analysis of the electronic devices revealed that Watson had been using them to receive images and videos of child pornography, some of which depicted minors engaging in sadistic and masochistic conduct, the release said.

In total, Watson possessed more than 3,000 images depicting child pornography. On Jan. 31, Watson pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography. He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility, the release said.

In making sentencing announcement, King thanked HSI and the U.S. Probation Office for their investigation of the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexis I. Solheim of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville prosecuted the case, the release said.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims, according to the release.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.