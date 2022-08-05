Police: Home improvement business owner arrested

A Morganton man who advertises himself for home improvement work was arrested Friday, Aug. 5 after police say he scammed a World War II vet.

Morganton Department of Public Safety said officers arrested Joseph Oswald Civitello, 66, of Morganton, and charged him with exploitation of the elderly and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Civitello owns and operates Joseph’s Home Improvements in Morganton, according to a release from MDPS.

The victim, a 102-year-old World War II Navy veteran, filed a report with Morganton Department of Public Safety after he had hired and paid Civitello to complete various home renovations, the release said.

But Civitello didn’t complete the job as per his written contract with the victim, the release said.

MDPS said the investigation into Civitello revealed numerous civil complaints against his company, the majority of which involve exploiting elderly adults. The release said many of those who filed complaints were awarded money owed but no payments have been made to date by Civitello.

Civitello has had multiple warrants for arrest for failure to work after being paid, MDPS said.

He has a pending court date for Aug. 22 for misdemeanor fail to work after paid, according to court records.

If anyone has had similar incidents involving Joseph’s Home Improvements, MDPS is asking that you contact your local police department to discuss possible criminal violations of state law.

Civitello received a $10,000 secure bond and has an initial court appearance on Monday in Burke County District Court.

As a reminder, all people are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.