Rhodhiss man charged after shooting neighbor, firing at police and houses

RHODHISS — A Rhodhiss man was given three charges following a shooting during which he wounded his neighbor, fired at police and nearby houses, and was taken into custody by SWAT team officers on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
Toby Alan Horne, 52, of 218 Walnut Ave. in Rhodhiss, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, damage to property, and resisting a public officer after police responded to a shots-fired call at nearby 201 Magnolia St. in Rhodhiss, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies responded at 4:12 p.m. after Marcus Allen Rudisill, a resident of the Magnolia Street home, reported that he was involved in an altercation with Horne and was shot in the leg with a small-caliber rifle, a press release said.
Rudisill, who was treated on the scene by Caldwell County EMS and did not require any further attention, told police that after the altercation, Horne had returned armed to his residence on Walnut Avenue.
When deputies arrived at the Walnut Avenue home, Horne began firing multiple rounds from inside his home toward police and nearby houses, with one round hitting 201 Magnolia St., which was occupied at the time, the release said. Deputies then surrounded Horne’s home and made contact with him by phone. During phone conversations with Horne, he made multiple threats to kill any law enforcement officers who entered his house.
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was deployed to the house and attempted to negotiate Horne’s surrender, the release said. When those efforts failed, less-than-lethal chemical munitions were deployed into the house and Horne was taken into custody without injury.
Horne is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. He was scheduled to appear in district court in Lenoir on Thursday. The case remains open and additional charges are expected, the release said.
The Granite Falls Police Department assisted the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.