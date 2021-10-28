Rhodhiss man charged after shooting neighbor, firing at police and houses

RHODHISS — A Rhodhiss man was given three charges following a shooting during which he wounded his neighbor, fired at police and nearby houses, and was taken into custody by SWAT team officers on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Toby Alan Horne, 52, of 218 Walnut Ave. in Rhodhiss, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, damage to property, and resisting a public officer after police responded to a shots-fired call at nearby 201 Magnolia St. in Rhodhiss, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded at 4:12 p.m. after Marcus Allen Rudisill, a resident of the Magnolia Street home, reported that he was involved in an altercation with Horne and was shot in the leg with a small-caliber rifle, a press release said.

Rudisill, who was treated on the scene by Caldwell County EMS and did not require any further attention, told police that after the altercation, Horne had returned armed to his residence on Walnut Avenue.