Crime roundup (June 7-13)

Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, June 7:
» Lisa Branch Rutledge, 40, of 333 Sand Hill Road, Apt. 3, in Asheville, was charged with one count each of felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond.
» Shane Allen Poovey, 28, of 922 E. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding to elude arrest, possession of schedule II, III, IV drugs or controlled substances, driving during revocation, speeding, reckless driving wanton disregard and stop sigh violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 19.
The following charges were served on Monday, June 8:
» Margie Marie Cantrell, 45, of 3182 Ed Bowman St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 6.
» Chante Nicola Davis, 31, of 3539 N.C. 181, in Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Amanda Dawn Silver, 34, of 1631 Zion Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering. She was issued a $3,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for July 6.
» Rick Chixu Heu, 29, of 5520 W. Pine Hills Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.
» Teresa Renee Teseniar, 59, of 271 Yancey St., in Marion, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 6.
» Terrence Eric Andrade, 28, of 119 Powe St., in Morganton, was charged with felony attempt to provide drugs to an inmate and felony conspiracy. He was issued a $4,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for July 6.
» Shea Farris Whittington, 49, of 101 Herron St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of child abuse, larceny of property and second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 29.
» Harold Nick Robinson II, 46, of 101 Herron St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property and second-degree trespassing. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for July 29.
» Dallas Junior Benfield, 39, of 4775 Nursery Road, in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts each of breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, June 9:
» David Neel Stephens, 59, of 9595 W. View Ave., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 6.
» Treyvone Thomas Eugene Goode, 27, of 115 E. Parker Road, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Cameron Lee Henson, 19, of 4086 Jacumin Road, in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» William Ray Strickland, 33, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a court order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 20.
» Donte Antonio Norwood, 20, of 117 View St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 5.
» Tracie M. Snyder, 31, of 611 1st St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $603 cash bond and released. Her trial date was set for June 23.
» Jeffrey Todd Daves, 37, of 2616 Carl Freeman Ave., Lot 5, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Jacob Ballard Hensley, 27, of 581 Valley St., B, in Marion, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Stephanie Lucille Hernadez, 46, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 12.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, June 10:
» Matias Francisco Pablo, 22, of 111 Overlook Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Allan Robert Wells III, 26, of 706 W. Union St., H, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 6.
» Joseph Nickolas Rivero, 30, of 8989 Wilson Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 27.
» Mayna Judith Chester, 25, of 4041 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 27.
» Bryan Douglas Rhoney, 39, of 2724 Sides Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 27.
» Brittney Danielle Sain, 29, of 168 19th St. Place N.W., E, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 20.
» Jacob Larkin White, 30, of 146 White Farm Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault on medical emergency personnel. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Emily Noelle Brown, 35, of 2505 Hartland Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 25.
» Jessica Lynne Bowen, 32, of 126 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 19.
» Nicholas Dalton Robinson, 26, of 101 Herron St., in Morganton, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Joey Edward Coffey, 60, of 5180 Rogers Road, in Hickory, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 13.
» Jessica Leeann Moody, 31, of 5128 Silver Creek Church Road Ext., in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking controlled substances and felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for July 27.
» Tony Junior Benfield, 59, of 1877 Duckworth Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of schedule I controlled substances and possession of schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of driving during revocation and possession of schedule III controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Andrew Scott Jaramillo, 31, of 4511 Tallent Road, Lot 20, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of a firearm and felony possession of stolen goods. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released.
The following charges were served on Thursday, June 11:
» Jimmy Carl Wyatt, 58, of 3105 N.C. 126, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was issued a $500 unsecured bond and released. His trial date was set for July 10.
» Jadayn Mckenzie Moorefield, 20, of 3664 Ridge Court, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking or entering into a coin operated machine and damage to personal property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 10.
» Timothy Eugene Saulman, 39, of 94 West Cross St., in Marion, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking or entering into a coin operated machine and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 10.
» Danny Keith Livingston, 52, of 340 McGalliard Park Ave., in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 27.
» Johnette Thisbee, 56, of 2672 Timerill Drive, 111, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 29.
» Crystal Alynn Putnam, 33, of 997 Bethel Ridge Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 29.
» Jason Michael Dalton, 45, of 6125 Gold Mine Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 27.
» Hali Tabitha Solesby, 33, of 1309 Elsie Mae Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to pay child support. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $175 cash bond.
» Jessica Marie Oxentine, 29, of 4314 Deal Road, in Claremont, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $4,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Randy Willard Lail, 61, of 5890 Rhoney Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 10.
» Brian Heath Effler Jr., 33, of 1535 Lemon Tree Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 1.
» Randy Willard Lail, 61, of 5890 Rhoney Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny of property; receiving or possession of stolen goods. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 27.
» Steven Brandon Williams, 35, of 141 Frank Allman Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking and second-degree trespassing. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Sammy Allen Moody Sr., 55, of 6697 Jenkins Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Travis Dustin Buff, 39, of 404 Garrou Ave. S.E., in Valdese, was charged with two felony counts of breaking or entering into a vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 27.
» Darius Edward Connelly, 31, of 1603 Devinney St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a local ordinance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 6.
» Stacey Oakes Moretz, 49, of 600 N. Terrace Place, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor harassing phone calls and cyber stalking. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 3.
» Hunter Jacob Lail, 26, of 3716 Leger Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 8.
The following charges were served on Friday, June 12:
» Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 33, of 305 W. Union St. Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 6.
» Mary Elizabeth Brown, 32, of 304 Arnold Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» Juana Diego Pascual, 22, of 107 Abee St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 24.
» Josh Lee Cook, 19, of 475 Bryant Road, 18, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 9.
» Clara Linsby, 20, of 107 Kincaid St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Tracy Lee Cash, 39, of 301 Oak St., in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering into a vehicle, larceny after breaking or entering and assault on emergency personnel during a state of emergency. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond.
» Maryann Elizabeth Seagle, 44, of 405 Lenoir St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 13.
The following charges were served on Saturday, June 13:
» David Clayton George, 29, of 3450 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and felony sell or deliver drugs or controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $105,000 secured bond.
» Ronnie David Melton, 29, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 5.
» Pamela Fender Brown, 67, of 215 Blanton Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 8.
» Charlie James Smith, 51, of 2834 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 15.