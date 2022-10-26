School resource officer hit by vehicle at Table Rock Middle; driver sought

Law enforcement is investigating the case of a school resource officer who was struck by a vehicle at a school last week.

A Wednesday release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said at around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, the resource officer was directing traffic in the road at Table Rock Middle School when he was hit by a mirror of a vehicle. The driver was dropping off a student at the time, the release said.

The school resource officer was able to continue directing traffic until the traffic cleared and then tried to locate the vehicle that hit him, the release said. However, the vehicle had left the scene, it said.

The resource officer did sustain some injuries from the incident, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation has developed a person of interest and the investigation is continuing.