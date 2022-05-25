 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several people airlifted after weekend wrecks

3 people airlifted in separate wrecks since Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Wrecks over the weekend in Burke County caused several people to be airlifted to area hospitals.

On Saturday, a wreck on Conley Road in Morganton at around 1:16 p.m. involved one motorcycle that ran off the right side of the road, down a bank and hit a tree, said North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. Aaron Johnson. The driver was ejected off of the motorcycle, and was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital, he said.

The driver, Robert Benfield, 29, of Morganton, was charged with reckless driving, Johnson said.

Later Saturday at around 3:22 p.m., a Chevrolet SUV traveling north on N.C. 181 ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, went up a bank and overturned, Johnson said.

Johnson said the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was transported to the hospital in Morganton but was then airlifted to another hospital.

Johnson said Eric Talbert, 52, of Morganton, was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving.

Both wrecks were investigated by Trooper G. Metcalf, Johnson said.

On Monday, a wreck at around 3:38 p.m. between a motorcycle and passenger car on Scott Road resulted in one person being airlifted to an area hospital, Johnson said.

This story will be updated as more details are released to The News Herald.

