Sheriff: Man in stolen car bails onto school property with gun

DREXEL — A man who was a passenger in a stolen car bailed out of the car when a deputy tried to stop it and ran onto school property with a gun, authorities said Tuesday morning.

A deputy in the area of Drexel Elementary School got behind the stolen car near the school, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

When the deputy pulled the vehicle over, the passenger jumped out of the car with a backpack and ran onto the elementary school’s campus, Whisenant said.

The school was placed on a hard lockdown while police searched for the man, school officials and the sheriff said.

The deputy chased the man on foot and found the backpack with a gun inside ditched on school property, Whisenant said.

After about 15 minutes, law enforcement found the man behind the school and took him into custody, Whisenant said.

Meanwhile, off Interstate 40 near Exit 106, the driver of the stolen vehicle took off and was nabbed by officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety, Whisenant said.

Valdese and Drexel police departments responded to the scene along with BCSO and MDPS.

More information will be published as soon as it becomes available.