State prisons to host hiring events with same-day offers

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Public Safety will host hiring events from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, June 8, for correctional officer positions at four locations in western North Carolina.

Burke CRV Center, Avery-Mitchell Correctional Institution, Alexander Correctional Institution and Craggy Correctional Center will provide same-day offers to those who qualify.

The addresses of the four locations are:

Burke CRV — 5161 Western Ave., Morganton.

Avery-Mitchell Correctional — 600 Amity Park Road, Spruce Pine.

Alexander Correctional Institution — 633 Old Landfill Road, Taylorsville.

Craggy Correctional Center — 22 Canoe Lane, Asheville.

Candidates interested in working at Mountain View Correctional can interview at Avery-Mitchell Correctional.

Computers will be available on site for candidates to complete applications, but candidates are strongly encouraged to complete applications online before attending.

Positions at the facilities receive a state benefits plan, including medical insurance, paid vacation and sick leave, state retirement pension, 12 paid holidays and paid training.