State prisons to host hiring events with same-day offers

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Public Safety will host hiring events from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, June 8, for correctional officer positions at four locations in western North Carolina.
Burke CRV Center, Avery-Mitchell Correctional Institution, Alexander Correctional Institution and Craggy Correctional Center will provide same-day offers to those who qualify.
The addresses of the four locations are:
Burke CRV — 5161 Western Ave., Morganton.
Avery-Mitchell Correctional — 600 Amity Park Road, Spruce Pine.
Alexander Correctional Institution — 633 Old Landfill Road, Taylorsville.
Craggy Correctional Center — 22 Canoe Lane, Asheville.
Candidates interested in working at Mountain View Correctional can interview at Avery-Mitchell Correctional.
Computers will be available on site for candidates to complete applications, but candidates are strongly encouraged to complete applications online before attending.
Positions at the facilities receive a state benefits plan, including medical insurance, paid vacation and sick leave, state retirement pension, 12 paid holidays and paid training.
Candidates who are unable to attend one of the events can contact a recruiter at recruiters@ncdps.gov for information on future hiring events.
Staff and visitors must adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services safety guidelines regarding COVID-19. Mask-wearing is required.
Visitors also will be subject to a search of personal items and a frisk search before entering a facility’s visitation area. Tobacco and cellphones are prohibited.