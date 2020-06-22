Woman charged for spraying man in face with disinfectant
0 comments
promotion top story

Woman charged for spraying man in face with disinfectant

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
mnh_stock_redbluepolicelights.jpg

Stock photo

 stock photo

A woman has been charged after allegedly spraying a man in the face with disinfectant June 13.

Pamela Fender Brown, 67, of 215 Blanton Road in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, according to an arrest warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

The charge came after a man said she sprayed him in the face with a Lysol spray, according to an arrest warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

An incident report filed said the incident happened at 120 Carbon City Road, the address for Ingles.

Brown was given a written promise to appear for the charge, according to her arrest report. Her court date is set for July 8.

0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime roundup (June 7-13)
Crime Roundup

Crime roundup (June 7-13)

Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencie…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News