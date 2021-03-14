Delayed census data could affect some elections

The filing period for municipal and school board elections this year is up in the air due to late census data.

But only two local government elections could be affected.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced in February that it will deliver redistricting data to all states by Sept. 30. It said, in part, that COVID-19-related delays resulted in delaying the bureau’s original plan to deliver the redistricting data to the states by March 31.

The delay is expected to affect city, town and school boards that elect seats by district in North Carolina. That’s where a delay in census data could affect two local elections. Affected races are expected for those boards where only those living in a particular district elect who they want for that district seat.

It appears the only local boards that could be affected by redistricting according to census data are Long View and Hickory. Some Burke County voters cast ballots in those cities’ elections.

In Burke County, the Board of Education, the city of Morganton, and towns of Valdese and Rhodhiss have boards that represent wards or districts. However, the entirety of registered voters get to decide who wins a seat on the school board and all the voters in those towns get to decide on who is elected to those boards.