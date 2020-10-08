Diane Conley, candidate for Burke County commissioner

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, explain: No

Have you ever filed for bankruptcy: Yes; fortunately, I was given an opportunity to start over. It is all part of the struggle.

What would you like to see happen in the county park at Lake James?

Burke County is blessed to have wonderful natural resources and an active land preservation community to help us protect these areas. My wish for the park at Lake James is that the planning includes facilities and spaces that will be accessible and easily utilized by all people of Burke County. I feel it is important to our local economy to attract visitors to our area with facilities and recreational opportunities, at the same time let us make certain we properly maintain other park facilities in our county.

2. Is there anything more you believe the county could do regarding COVID-19?