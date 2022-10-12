Dinner theatre production to include classic

HUDSON — The town of Hudson presents its 31st dinner theatre production, the classic “To Kill a Mockingbird,” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-15 and Oct. 20-22 at the Hudson Uptown Building, located at 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” is based on the iconic novel of the same name. Written by Harper Lee, the 1960 Pulitzer Prize winning novel was made into a 1962 movie starring Gregory Peck. The show is set in the fictional town of Maycomb, Alabama, in 1935. Local attorney Atticus Finch is engaged to defend a wrongly accused black man, Tom Robinson. As the story wends and winds itself toward an inevitable conclusion, people are called on to confront their prejudice and mores of their southern society.

“’To Kill a Mockingbird’ is one of the five most produced plays in the history of American theatre,” said Director Keith Smith. “Many people were required to read the novel in school. The message of the show still resonates today, especially set against the backdrop of current society.”

Tickets are $37 for dinner and the show, $19 for the show only. Tickets may be purchased in one of three ways: Go to the HUB Station Box Office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, call 726-8871 or go to the town of Hudson or HUB Station website and follow the link to tix.com. The play will be catered by Box Car Grille.