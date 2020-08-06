Double-digit COVID-19 cases added Thursday

Burke County added another 24 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
A release from the Burke County Health Department reported the county is currently at a total of 1,722 positive cases, up from 1,698 positive cases Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated Wednesday night, shows of the total number of positive cases, 412 remain active cases, while 1,268 residents have recovered. The dashboard shows that out of the 131 residents who have had to be hospitalized due to the virus since the first case was reported, 10 are currently hospitalized. The county previously has reported 28 deaths associate with COVID-19.
Rebecca McLeod, director of the Burke County Health Department, said a lot of the cases are due to close contact. Some of the cases for the last couple of weeks have been due to the state doing widespread COVID-19 testing in long-term care facilities. She said some of the workers at facilities located in other counties live in Burke County and are counted here.
Others, McLeod said, can’t say where they picked up the virus and she said a lot of cases are still due to vacation and travel.
She said people in the county seem to be doing better at wearing masks and socially distancing.
Also on Thursday, the state reported 2,092 deaths associated with COVID-19, up from 2,050 deaths on Wednesday, and 131,267 positive cases, up from 129,288 cases on Wednesday. The state reported on Monday that of the total positive cases, 105,093 are presumed to be recovered.
The state also reported on Thursday there are 1,147 people currently hospitalized throughout North Carolina.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will remain in Safer-At-Home Phase 2 for five more weeks as students return to schools and colleges.
He said while virus numbers are stable, that stability is fragile, pointing to other states that have had to backtrack after reopening too quickly.
Cooper said as schools and college reopen, that will mean more people moving around, as well as the virus.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said the state will continue to watch the same four metrics to monitor the stability of cases. She said cases are still high and she wants to see a leveling of new cases across the state. She said the numbers are going down and Cohen attributed that to folks wearing face masks.
Health officials continue to encourage residents to follow the three Ws: Wear a face covering, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times, health officials say.
Those needing to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing should call 828-764-9150. For other questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!