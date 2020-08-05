Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas give $130K grant

Western Piedmont Community College recently announced a $130,442 investment from Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas.
The funds will be used to connect students with hands-on training and career development opportunities for the college’s Apprenticeship Burke program. The investment will be used to support registered apprenticeship students in curriculum associate in applied science degrees including supporting tuition, registration fees for qualified students along with purchasing necessary mechatronics training equipment.
“This generous grant will allow our college to expand the equipment in our growing mechatronics engineering technology program, provide financial support to many deserving students and grow advanced manufacturing in Burke County,” said Michael Daniels, dean of applied technologies for Western Piedmont
“Apprenticeships are critical to growing our skilled workforce and this generous support from Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas will allow us to continue to grow the pipeline of skilled workers for our community,” said Western Piedmont’s new president, Joel Welch, also sharing the value of the grant award for the college,
“North Carolina’s community colleges are essential to train the workforce that businesses rely on,” said Robin Nicholson, Duke Energy’s government and community relations manager. “We are proud to partner with Western Piedmont Community College to help prepare students to meet the region’s evolving manufacturing needs.”
This grant is part of the $5 million Duke Energy/Piedmont Natural Gas Community College Apprenticeship Grant program announced in April 2017.
The apprenticeship grant program was administered by N.C. Community Foundation and Foundation for the Carolinas. Award decisions were made by a committee of representatives from Duke Energy, the N.C. Community College System and the N.C. Department of Commerce.
Since 2004, Duke Energy has invested $45 million in North Carolina’s community colleges with a focus on technical education and support of business and industry.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!