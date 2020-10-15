Early voting starts, prepare to wait in line

Early voting starts today, and people should be prepared to wait in line.
Early voting starts at 8 a.m. and will run through Oct. 31, with hours from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. On Oct. 31, the hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are five early voting sites in the county, and unlike on Election Day, voters can cast their ballot at any of them, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County. Voters who receive an absentee ballot by mail can deliver their completed ballot to an election official at an early voting site in the county, according to information from the state elections board.
The five early voting sites are:
- Glen Alpine Town Hall, 103 Pitts St., Morganton.
- Rutherford College Town Hall, 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College.
- Burke County Senior Center, 501 N. Green St., Morganton. From the front parking lot, go down the sidewalk to the right of the main door and follow the signs.
- The library/senior center in Hildebran, 101 Old State Hwy. 10 W, Hildebran.
- Burke County Board of Elections office, 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.
Mace said she fully expects long lines simply because of how many mail-in ballots the county has sent out, which shows a heightened interest from voters for this election.
“It won’t be like year’s past,” Mace said. “Voters should allow some extra time to vote during early voting.”
Mace said her office has mailed out nearly 7,000 ballots. The office has received nearly 3,000 of those ballots back, she said.
For those who plan to mail in a ballot, Mace said voters should make sure they sign their name on the back of the return envelope and that the witness signs and prints their name and their address on the back of the envelope.
People who aren’t registered to vote can do so and cast a ballot during early voting. A voter also can make changes to their registration during early voting. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live. For information, visit www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person.
Registering to vote or any changes will not be allowed on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Voter safety
Mace said the Burke County Board of Elections is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep voters safe from COVID-19.
The guidelines only allow a certain number of people in a voting site. She said all of the early voting sites have social distancing stickers on the floor that people need to follow.
In addition, there will be a table with available masks and shields for the public, Mace said.
“We at the board of elections are using all resources to make the voters and workers as safe as possible.”
There also will be hand sanitizer for voters as they leave the precinct, she said.
“Even though masks are available, our intentions are not to upset any voters,” Mace said. “We are not trying to force anyone to do anything. We are just trying to keep everybody equally safe. The resources are there only if you choose to use them.”
While tensions over who could win in the upcoming election appear to be running high, the state elections board is reminding people that intimidating or coercing any voter is a crime. Penalties include prison time, fines or both. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election officials immediately, according to the state elections board.
The state elections board said in a release that election officials must be prepared to respond immediately to behavior that disrupts or threatens to disrupt the peace and order of a polling place. If the behavior poses a threat to anyone’s safety or a situation seems likely to get out of control, the election officials should immediately contact local law enforcement for assistance, the release said.
Observer rules
Mace said both political parties have turned in their list of observers, which are the only people who are allowed in the precinct to observe voting. The state elections board says observers can observe and take notes, but can’t disrupt voters or election officials. Observers also can’t speak to voters or stand close enough where they can see confidential information, according to the state board.
All observers are required to wear masks inside the voting precinct and abide by social distancing requirements. Observers who refuse to wear a mask or socially distance will be required to leave the polling place, according to the state elections board.
Mace said the Burke County Republican Party’s list has 12 observers, while the Burke County Democratic Party has nine.
She said the observers can come and go at any of the early voting sites and any of the precincts on Election Day.
Mace said electioneering rules, which require campaigns to stay 50 feet away from the entrance to the precinct, have not changed.
Those with questions can call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.
