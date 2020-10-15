Early voting starts, prepare to wait in line

In addition, there will be a table with available masks and shields for the public, Mace said.

“We at the board of elections are using all resources to make the voters and workers as safe as possible.”

There also will be hand sanitizer for voters as they leave the precinct, she said.

“Even though masks are available, our intentions are not to upset any voters,” Mace said. “We are not trying to force anyone to do anything. We are just trying to keep everybody equally safe. The resources are there only if you choose to use them.”

While tensions over who could win in the upcoming election appear to be running high, the state elections board is reminding people that intimidating or coercing any voter is a crime. Penalties include prison time, fines or both. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election officials immediately, according to the state elections board.