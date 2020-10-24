Early voting totals grow in Burke

This year’s General Election is shaping up to be an historic one for early voting turnout, both in the state and Burke County.

Whether that is due to COVID-19 concerns or an overall heightened interest in individual races is not clear at this point.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections showed Saturday afternoon that more than twice as many registered voters in the state have cast a ballot so far than in early voting for the General Election of 2016.

Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said while early voting in the county has slowed down a little bit, it is shaping up to be the busiest election in her 15 years with the board of elections. She said the 2008 General Election was the biggest turnout she’s seen, with 38,328 votes counted.

“It’s going to pass that and then some,” Mace said.

As of Saturday afternoon, a total of 21,076 had voted in Burke County, according to information from Mace.

And there are still six days of early voting left. Election Day is Nov. 3.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, except for those living overseas or in the military, and those folks can request a mail-in ballot up to Election Day, Mace said.