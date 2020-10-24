Early voting totals grow in Burke

This year’s General Election is shaping up to be an historic one for early voting turnout, both in the state and Burke County.
Whether that is due to COVID-19 concerns or an overall heightened interest in individual races is not clear at this point.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections showed Saturday afternoon that more than twice as many registered voters in the state have cast a ballot so far than in early voting for the General Election of 2016.
Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said while early voting in the county has slowed down a little bit, it is shaping up to be the busiest election in her 15 years with the board of elections. She said the 2008 General Election was the biggest turnout she’s seen, with 38,328 votes counted.
“It’s going to pass that and then some,” Mace said.
As of Saturday afternoon, a total of 21,076 had voted in Burke County, according to information from Mace.
And there are still six days of early voting left. Election Day is Nov. 3.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, except for those living overseas or in the military, and those folks can request a mail-in ballot up to Election Day, Mace said.
As for folks who sent in a mail-in ballot but the elections board flagged it because of an error made on the envelope, Mace said those folks should watch their mailbox for a new ballot. She said new ballots have been mailed out to those folks.
Mace said the elections office has had approximately 100 mail-in ballots that have had something wrong with the envelope. Those ballots have not been opened, she said.
She said those voters should fill out the ballot and the envelope correctly, with their signature and the printed name and signature of the witness, as well as the witness’ address.
Those voters can either mail back the ballot to the county board of elections or take it by the elections office or an early voting site, Mace said.
Early voting runs through Oct. 31, with hours from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every weekday and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Oct. 31 the hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The five early voting sites are:
- Glen Alpine Town Hall, located at 103 Pitts St., Morganton.
- Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College.
- Burke County Senior Center, located at 501 N Green St., Morganton. From the front parking lot, go down the sidewalk to the right of the main door and follow the signs.
- The library/senior center in Hildebran, located at 101 Old State Hwy. 10 W, Hildebran.
- Burke County Board of Elections office, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.
Early voters can cast their ballot at any early voting site in the county.
Those who aren’t registered to vote can do so and cast a ballot during early voting. A voter also can make changes to their registration during early voting. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live. For more information, visit www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person.
Registering to vote or any changes will not be allowed on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Those with questions can call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.
