East Coast Bedding plans to locate to Burke

A state grant that will help a company moving to Burke County get started was announced late Thursday afternoon.
The North Carolina Rural infrastructure Authority approved 30 grants to local governments in the state, with Burke County being one of them.
The $100,000 grant for Burke County is a building reuse grant for a 377,000-square-foot building located at 104 1st St., NW, Hildebran. East Coast Bedding LLC plans to relocate its South Carolina facility to Hildebran, said Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc.
The company expects to create 19 jobs and invest $2.2 million in its new facility. But Wood said he thinks once the company moves to Hildebran and gets up and running, the number of jobs created will be substantially more than 19.
The company makes all types of bedding, including comforters, mattress toppers, sleep pillows and throw pillows, according to East Coast Bedding’s website. Wood said it is a multi-national company with facilities in Canada and Asia as well as the U.S.
Allied Feather, in Montebello, California, is the parent company of East Coast Bedding, Wood said.
Wood said the company plans to release more information around the first part of 2021.
“We welcome them to Burke County and it’s always good to get to have a new company to Burke County, and we will have more information as the company releases it,” Wood said.
In November, Wood requested county commissioners approve a 5% local match, which the county will share with the town of Hildebran. The project was presented to the county as Project Downy. When economic development officials are working on a project to bring companies to the county, it is typically given a code name until all involved are ready to release the actual name of the company.
Commissioners approved appropriating up to $2,500 for the county’s half of the local grant match.
The grant from the state for Burke was one of 30 the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved to local governments that totaled $12.9 million. Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement about the grants.
“Rural Infrastructure Authority grants help our cities, towns and counties address critical infrastructure needs like buildings, water and sewer so they can attract new, good-paying jobs,” Cooper said in a release. “When we invest in rural communities, we are demonstrating that North Carolina is open for business with the tools and workforce to help companies compete globally.”
For more information about N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, visit www.nccommerce.com/rd.
