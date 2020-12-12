East Coast Bedding plans to locate to Burke

A state grant that will help a company moving to Burke County get started was announced late Thursday afternoon.

The North Carolina Rural infrastructure Authority approved 30 grants to local governments in the state, with Burke County being one of them.

The $100,000 grant for Burke County is a building reuse grant for a 377,000-square-foot building located at 104 1st St., NW, Hildebran. East Coast Bedding LLC plans to relocate its South Carolina facility to Hildebran, said Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc.

The company expects to create 19 jobs and invest $2.2 million in its new facility. But Wood said he thinks once the company moves to Hildebran and gets up and running, the number of jobs created will be substantially more than 19.

The company makes all types of bedding, including comforters, mattress toppers, sleep pillows and throw pillows, according to East Coast Bedding’s website. Wood said it is a multi-national company with facilities in Canada and Asia as well as the U.S.

Allied Feather, in Montebello, California, is the parent company of East Coast Bedding, Wood said.

Wood said the company plans to release more information around the first part of 2021.