Economic development project on slate for county meeting

Also last week during a special meeting, commissioners approved, in a 4-1 vote, a one-time bonus for county employees as well as a cost-of-living raise. Commissioner Maynard Taylor voted against the measure.

During the meeting, Burke County Manager Bryan Steen said when the board approved the 2020-21 fiscal budget in June, they decided to be cautious out of an abundance of care about the sales tax and property tax collection forecast from the state.

The state went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and unemployment skyrocketed as county officials were preparing the 2020-21 budget.

Steen said after six months into the budget, property and vehicles taxes revenue are ahead of where the county was at the same time during the previous budget year.

Finance Director Margaret Pierce said the state cautioned sales tax revenue could be down by as much as 25%. Not only has the county not seen a decline in sales tax revenue but sales tax revenue is up 14% this year.

Steen said because of the cautious approach to the budget, they held off on giving county employees a cost-of-living increase but they included the money for a 1% increase. He proposed giving a 1.5% COLA increase to employees, which would mean an additional $75,000.