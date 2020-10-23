Ed Hallyburton, N C House District 112 (Burke and Rutherford counties)

The News Herald recently sent questionnaires to candidates for N.C. House District 112, which represents Burke and Rutherford counties. The following are the responses from Democratic candidate Ed Hallyburton.
Name: Ed Hallyburton
Party Affiliation: Democratic
Age: 50
Education: Western Piedmont Community College, A.S.; Gardner-Webb University B.S Employment: Burke County Public Schools Family: Wife - Dana; Daughter - Erin; Son - Ethan. Community involvement: Founding past member of the Valdese Economic Development Incentive Corporation; Past member Valdese Rotary Club, Paul Harris Fellow. My appointments include Chairman of the Burke County Board of Adjustment, Past Chairman of the Burke County Planning Board, and past member of the Board of Directors of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce. I was instrumental in the creation of the Valdese Economic Development and Incentive Corporation (VEDIC), a job-creation engine that helps businesses in Alexander, Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, McDowell, and Rutherford counties. I served on its Board for several years. I am a graduate of the Rural Economic Development Institute in Cary and a member of the Civil Air Patrol, NCAE, SEANC, Le Phare des Alpes, and the Burke County Beekeepers Association. Have you ever been convicted of a crime? NO, If so, explain: N/A Have you ever filed for bankruptcy: NO
Question: Many other states have expanded Medicaid as part of the Affordable Care Act to cover the uninsured. Given we are currently dealing with a pandemic, do you believe that North Carolina should expand Medicaid?
Answer: Yes, Our rural communities stand to lose the most by not doing so. Not having insurance shouldn’t be a death sentence. Our rural hospitals and local communities are having to absorb the cost of providing services to the indigent. The General Assembly is measuring the cost of Medicaid expansion in dollars rather than lives, what they fail to account for is that the dollars have already been paid by North Carolina taxpayers and we are funding other state's expansion while neglecting our citizens. If you want to help our small businesses and keep rural hospitals open, you support Medicaid expansion. The funding necessary to expand comes from federal dollars yet our elected leaders continue to put politics over the well-being of our most at-risk citizens. If you are a Christian, you have a charge to care for the less fortunate and those in need. If you are a business owner, you benefit from employees having access to healthcare. By expanding Medicaid, the state would be able to utilize federal dollars where state dollars are currently being spent, potentially saving tax dollars, and returning that money to the taxpayer. Too many Burke and Rutherford County families have faced bankruptcy from medical debt; expansion would help curtail this burden. Most people do not know that people with physical disabilities, mental illness, chronic illnesses, and life-threatening diseases do not automatically qualify for Medicaid. North Carolina Medicaid utilizes a very narrow definition of Medicaid rather than that adopted by the Americans with Disabilities Act. By ignoring the coverage gap our General Assembly has purposely left many people with disabilities and complex medical needs without healthcare coverage.
Question: Do you believe unemployment benefits in North Carolina should be expanded to beyond 12 weeks?
Answer: Yes, the general assembly purposely gutted a system that many families depend on during times of economic downturn. Many of our local citizens waited months for their first check. Our workers have been punished and treated callously by this most indecent assembly while its members are given $510 a week in per diem. Unemployment benefits are capped at $350 per week, a $160 less than a legislators per diem. These legislators get their per diem every week they need it, our unemployed are allowed only twelve weeks. South Carolina pays for twenty weeks; we can do better by our people than that!
Question: Is there anything more you believe the North Carolina legislature could be doing or should have done to help residents or local governments through the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer: I would consider crafting and passing a state budget that was able to gain bipartisan support a priority. Funding our schools appropriately and addressing the potential crisis our public education system is facing in the coming months as we progress through the second wave of this pandemic. Anticipating the hardship faced by many small businesses and being prepared to get assistance where it is needed quickly. Passing legislation that allows local governments the authority to build broadband infrastructure and to partner with private internet service providers using long-term infrastructure leases to meet their current and future needs. Suspending the passing of all unfunded mandates to our local municipalities. Restoring our unemployment system to provide for the needs of our citizens and closing the coverage gap.
Question: What are your views on legalizing medical marijuana?
Answer: It is very important to differentiate medical marijuana use and recreational drug use. I am an educator who has held law enforcement certification and I began my teaching career as a special educator. For those reasons, it is noteworthy that in 2014 North Carolina passed legislation known as the Hope 4 Haley and Friends Act. “This legislation allowed physicians affiliated with the neurology departments at Wake Forest University, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Duke University, and East Carolina University to recommend cannabis for their patients. In August of 2016, the North Carolina Epilepsy Alternative Treatment Act was passed and stands as the marijuana state law in effect currently. The act provides provisions for board-certified neurologists to recommend marijuana treatment even if not affiliated with the four universities originally authorized. ”Clinical research strongly supports evidence that cannabidiol is effective in treating certain groups of people who traditionally have not responded well to other more common therapies. I will assure voters that where research indicates that medical use of marijuana-derived treatments is substantiated, I will do my due diligence in considering any legislation. I unequivocally stand opposed to the recreational use of marijuana. I have real concerns about public safety and the effect on our workforce not to mention the effect on our young people. Currently, House Bill 401 would go a long way in providing relief to North Carolina citizens suffering from a debilitating illness.
Editor's note: Ed Hallyburton also submitted an election video, which can be viewed at www.morganton.com.
