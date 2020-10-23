Ed Hallyburton, N C House District 112 (Burke and Rutherford counties)

Answer: Yes, Our rural communities stand to lose the most by not doing so. Not having insurance shouldn’t be a death sentence. Our rural hospitals and local communities are having to absorb the cost of providing services to the indigent. The General Assembly is measuring the cost of Medicaid expansion in dollars rather than lives, what they fail to account for is that the dollars have already been paid by North Carolina taxpayers and we are funding other state's expansion while neglecting our citizens. If you want to help our small businesses and keep rural hospitals open, you support Medicaid expansion. The funding necessary to expand comes from federal dollars yet our elected leaders continue to put politics over the well-being of our most at-risk citizens. If you are a Christian, you have a charge to care for the less fortunate and those in need. If you are a business owner, you benefit from employees having access to healthcare. By expanding Medicaid, the state would be able to utilize federal dollars where state dollars are currently being spent, potentially saving tax dollars, and returning that money to the taxpayer. Too many Burke and Rutherford County families have faced bankruptcy from medical debt; expansion would help curtail this burden. Most people do not know that people with physical disabilities, mental illness, chronic illnesses, and life-threatening diseases do not automatically qualify for Medicaid. North Carolina Medicaid utilizes a very narrow definition of Medicaid rather than that adopted by the Americans with Disabilities Act. By ignoring the coverage gap our General Assembly has purposely left many people with disabilities and complex medical needs without healthcare coverage.