EDITOR'S VIEW: Ensuring children's safety is a duty, not an 'option'

My heart is heavy as I write this column. I’m full of sadness, grief, disbelief and anger — truly and completely heartbroken.
I’ve started this piece many times in the last week, but my thoughts have been scrambled and finding the right words has been a struggle.
Late Friday night, I lost a very dear friend to COVID-19. He fought a hard battle for two weeks on a ventilator, with his family and friends all sending every prayer as we awaited updates and hoped to see him overcome it, but to no avail.
Before he went into the hospital, he told his wife and friends that he wished he had gotten the vaccine. I wished he had, too. Then I most likely wouldn’t be writing these words and his family and friends wouldn’t be grieving the loss of such a kind and beautiful person.
I also write this at a time when there is still so much debate in our country about getting vaccinated against this killer. In Burke County, only 37% of people have opted to take it, despite the fact that it saves lives and can mitigate the severity of COVID-19.
I write this just two days before the Burke County Board of Education will revisit its asinine decision in late July to let masks be optional for children and staff in schools.
This 5-2 decision was against the advice of Burke County Health Department Director Danny Scalise, who recommended wearing masks in schools, which is in line with recommendations from the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
As the virus metrics have risen as high or higher as they have been since the pandemic began, the evidence is there, yet so many choose to turn a blind eye and deny the very things — vaccination and mask wearing — that can help to save lives and eventually rid us of this deadly virus.
In doing so, they essentially are playing Russian roulette, not just with their own lives, but with the lives of their family members, their children, their friends, coworkers and others. Many of those people tout their freedom as their reason for denying the obvious, but COVID doesn’t give a damn about your freedom. This rationale also fails to recognize that one person’s freedom ends where another person’s begins.
That’s especially true when it comes to children.
Adults have the option to take the vaccine and to get their children who are 12 years old and older the vaccine. But for the children under that age, they don’t have that option. It’s the responsibility of parents to provide them with the protection they need at home. But when it comes to a public school setting, it’s the responsibility of the Board of Education to ensure children’s safety — not just the safety of a majority of kids, but the safety of them all. Not doing so isn’t just irresponsible, it’s negligent, unethical and, some could argue, immoral.
On Sunday, Aug. 8, it was reported in The News Herald that 72 children who were either in a Burke County Public Schools’ day care or summer camp had to be quarantined after other students tested positive. At the BOE workshop held on Monday, it was revealed that one of those students was sent to camp by parents who knowingly had COVID. Board member Wendi Craven stated that there should be some type of repercussions for such parents. While I don’t disagree, the fact of the matter is that many parents treat public schools like a day care instead of an institution for public education. That’s why it’s incumbent on the school board to ensure all children’s safety to the best of their ability.
With the rapid increase in COVID cases in our county, the decision of optional or mandatory masks may soon be a moot point. When cases were this high last year with a variant that didn’t infect children and young adults at the rate the delta variant is doing, there was no in-person learning.
For parents who place their freedom over the safety of others, that selfish attitude doesn’t just jeopardize others, it also ensures the very freedoms you hold in such high regard will not be returned anytime soon. It only prolongs the use of masks, the social distancing, the cancellation of events and in-person learning, and the rampant spreading of the virus — and inevitably, more death.
After more than a year of the pandemic, I write this at perhaps a time when the level of stupidity, ignorance, or worse, willful ignorance, is at its peak.
This may be acceptable to some until it’s your spouse, your parent, your child or your friend who’s dying. Then, all the prayers and wishful thinking can’t undo what’s been done. As an individual, that’s your choice.
But when it comes to public schools, playing Russian roulette with children’s lives should not be a choice or an option. It’s where the line in the sand in personal freedom and choice must be drawn.
