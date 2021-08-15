EDITOR'S VIEW: Ensuring children's safety is a duty, not an 'option'

As the virus metrics have risen as high or higher as they have been since the pandemic began, the evidence is there, yet so many choose to turn a blind eye and deny the very things — vaccination and mask wearing — that can help to save lives and eventually rid us of this deadly virus.

In doing so, they essentially are playing Russian roulette, not just with their own lives, but with the lives of their family members, their children, their friends, coworkers and others. Many of those people tout their freedom as their reason for denying the obvious, but COVID doesn’t give a damn about your freedom. This rationale also fails to recognize that one person’s freedom ends where another person’s begins.

That’s especially true when it comes to children.

Adults have the option to take the vaccine and to get their children who are 12 years old and older the vaccine. But for the children under that age, they don’t have that option. It’s the responsibility of parents to provide them with the protection they need at home. But when it comes to a public school setting, it’s the responsibility of the Board of Education to ensure children’s safety — not just the safety of a majority of kids, but the safety of them all. Not doing so isn’t just irresponsible, it’s negligent, unethical and, some could argue, immoral.