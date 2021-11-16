5-2 vote makes masks optional in schools

The Burke County Board of Education voted Monday night to change its COVID-19 mask policy for students and staff to optional.
The change took effect immediately with Tuesday’s school day. Masks had been mandatory since the start of school in August.
The decision, fulfilling a recent state requirement for all school boards in North Carolina to vote on their mask policy every month, came by a 5-2 margin at Monday night's regular board meeting, held at the Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton.
Vice Chairman R.L. Icard (who made the optional motion) and board members Seth Hunt Jr. (who seconded it), Wendi Craven, Jane Sohovich and Sam Wilkinson voted for optional masking. Chairman Buddy Armour and board member Don Hemstreet voted to keep masks mandatory.
Icard’s motion also allows Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan and his leadership group to make masking decisions in the case of a COVID cluster in a school.
Masks will remain mandatory on school buses due to a federal requirement.
In August (by a 6-1 vote) and then again in September (5-1) and October (5-1), the school board had voted to make and keep masks mandatory for students and staff in its schools. Those decisions came after the board’s 5-2 vote in July that would have seen school start with optional masking before the policy later was flipped.
Icard, in making the motion, said he was fulfilling a promise he made at the October meeting.
“Last month, I said why I think we should go with masks to keep students in school,” Icard said. “With that, I said if (schools’ COVID-19 numbers) continued to decline, I’d be the first one (to vote for optional masks).”
Icard said his mind was made up at the Nov. 8 work session when the board received school COVID numbers from Miranda Michaels, BCPS’ director of school nursing, showing a downward trend in overall numbers, but also only a small number of exposed students avoiding quarantine due to exemptions — including proper masking, full vaccination and having contracted COVID in the past three months.
“Twelve-thousand kids are having to wear masks for 18 kids not to have to be quarantined,” Icard said. “I just think that’s not fair.”
Hunt said numbers released by the Burke County Health Department on Monday showing that the county’s COVID positivity rate had dipped below 4% helped convince him to flip his vote.
“That’s important. The more important thing to me is the trending data, and that’s been going (lower) for at least the past three months,” Hunt said. “One or two spikes isn’t going to skew the trend. We’re experiencing a significant downward trend. I think it’s time to go back to the optional thing and see how that affects us.”
Wilkinson, participating in his final meeting before retiring to conclude 2 ½ decades on the board, said he put a lot of thought and care into what he knew would be an important vote.
“I’ve thought a lot on this past week and knew this would be one of the last votes I’ll ever take out of 560-some school board meetings,” Wilkinson said. “I’ve heard a lot of political rhetoric out there — and heard some tonight (during public comments). That didn’t influence my decision in any way.
“I got to thinking and looking at the statistics. There comes a time, I believe, when you’ve got to make a decision. Maybe it’s time to let things up a little bit. I think masks have helped keep us face-to-face in some cases. I think they’ve been working. I don’t agree with what I’ve heard about how terrible they are. But I think it’s probably time to let parents have an option.”
Sohovich, who participated remotely, flipped her vote to optional but kept an eye toward future decisions, as well.
“If we see numbers starting to climb because of holidays coming up or whatever situations across the county or the country that may occur, we can address those at that particular time during that particular monthly meeting and make the decision whether we go masks or optional,” Sohovich said.
Responding to a related question from Sohovich, Swan said BCPS will not offer any vaccine clinics for students ages 5-12 due to low turnout at such events for older students. Instead, he encouraged those students wishing to be vaccinated to go to the health department, a primary care provider or a pharmacy.
Craven remained consistent with her past decisions, adding: “I vote for masks optional.”
Danny Scalise, the director of the Burke County Health Department, was on hand again to give his advice to the board, and Hemstreet was the first to solicit that guidance during the meeting.
“I would certainly recommend that you keep the mask mandate with Thanksgiving coming up,” Scalise said. “We’re a little worried about what might happen then. (Monday was) literally the first day that we’ve had (the positivity rate) lower (than 4%). We’re still at a high risk for community transmission.”
Hemstreet said he would have liked to wait until after Thanksgiving to change the policy.
“We’re coming into a time when kids are going to be concentrated,” Hemstreet said. “Families are going to be coming together. We’ve got the flu on top of this, too.”
Hemstreet asked Scalise why flu numbers were down last year and got the reply: “Because people were wearing masks.”
Added Armour: “My vote is to adhere to the advice of our health director.”
The next required mask vote will be at the Dec. 13 regular meeting. Board members-elect Aaron Johnson, Tiana Sims and Leslie Taylor will be sworn in by that time, replacing Hunt, Armour and Wilkinson — who were recognized Monday night for five, 24 and 24 years of membership on the school board, respectively.
That meeting will be preceded by a Dec. 6 work session, five days after the swearing-in.
