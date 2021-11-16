5-2 vote makes masks optional in schools

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilkinson, participating in his final meeting before retiring to conclude 2 ½ decades on the board, said he put a lot of thought and care into what he knew would be an important vote.

“I’ve thought a lot on this past week and knew this would be one of the last votes I’ll ever take out of 560-some school board meetings,” Wilkinson said. “I’ve heard a lot of political rhetoric out there — and heard some tonight (during public comments). That didn’t influence my decision in any way.

“I got to thinking and looking at the statistics. There comes a time, I believe, when you’ve got to make a decision. Maybe it’s time to let things up a little bit. I think masks have helped keep us face-to-face in some cases. I think they’ve been working. I don’t agree with what I’ve heard about how terrible they are. But I think it’s probably time to let parents have an option.”

Sohovich, who participated remotely, flipped her vote to optional but kept an eye toward future decisions, as well.

“If we see numbers starting to climb because of holidays coming up or whatever situations across the county or the country that may occur, we can address those at that particular time during that particular monthly meeting and make the decision whether we go masks or optional,” Sohovich said.