App State offers first risk management designation for water and wastewater professionals

BOONE — Appalachian State University and the American Association of Water Distribution & Management (AAWD&M) have announced the nation’s first university-administered risk management designation for water and wastewater professionals.

The Certified Public Risk Officer – Water & Wastewater (CPRO-W2) designation will be managed through the university’s Office of Sponsored Programs with consultation from the Walker College of Business.

“This new programming is one example of how App State continues to expand opportunities for professionals to grow in their education and career,” said Walker College of Business Dean Sandra Vannoy.

The CPRO-W2 designation indicates a practical understanding of technical water and wastewater operations as well as the role of risk management in the industry.

Dr. Lorilee Medder, App State’s Joseph F. Freeman Distinguished Professor of Insurance, will coordinate the CPRO-W2 program.

“We’re thrilled to offer a substantive and innovative course of study for a dynamic industry that is experiencing complex and emerging issues — from water quality and cybersecurity to forever chemicals (PFAS) and insurance market constraints,” said Medders. “Program designees will gain valuable strategic and tactical perspectives that can be meaningfully deployed across all spectrums of their enterprise.”

Enrollees will interact with App State faculty experts as well as professionals from industries including insurance, legal, finance, accounting and engineering.

“This collaboration between App State’s Walker College of Business and AAWD&M provides an important professional development bridge to the water industry,” said Paul Fuller, AAWD&M director and executive officer. “The Walker College of Business has earned a well-deserved reputation for its risk management and sustainability initiatives, and the CPRO-W2 designation program is another example of the college and university’s active commitment to educate ‘globally minded, responsible members of society who engage with and actively contribute to their communities.’”

Admission requirements and information will be released in early 2023.

For more information, contact Dr. Lorilee Medders at meddersla@appstate.edu or at 828-262-6234.