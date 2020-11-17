Auto dealer training offered online in December

Western Piedmont Community College’s Small Business Center will offer an Auto Dealer Initial Training course this December to provide prospective auto dealers with the 12 hours of authorized training to be licensed in North Carolina.

The Auto Dealer Initial Training course is Dec. 7, 8 and 9 from 5-9 p.m. each day with live online instruction. The course costs $175 and will cover topics such as powers of commissioner, dealer license plates, vehicle inspections, titling and registration, frequently used forms, and dealer disclosures. It also covers federal requirements, laws and regulations for auto dealers.

Dennis Mauk will teach the course. Mauk has taught Auto Dealer Initial Training courses for the last 18 years in the community college system.

“Western Piedmont Community College is excited to offer the Auto Dealer Initial Training course,” said Suzanne Wallace, WPCC Small Business Center director. “Dennis’ experience in this industry offers the opportunity for our students to receive updated and relevant information as they are entering into the auto dealer industry.”

For more information about the Auto Dealer Initial Training course, visit bit.ly/34BQKuH. To register for the course, go to bit.ly/37QU0nQ. Contact Wallace at 828-448-6719 or swallace@wpcc.edu with questions about the training.