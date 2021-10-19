BCPS mask mandate to continue after 5-1 vote

“The North Carolina toolkit says that if the students have on a mask and another student gets COVID, they do not have to quarantine. That’s the bottom line. We must keep our students in school. Whether I agree with the toolkit or not, that’s what the law is.”

Icard added that test scores from last year’s remote learning were “terrible,” and that remediation efforts cannot be effective unless students can keep going to school in-person.

“Computers just do not get it,” Icard said. “Requiring masks keeps the highest number of students in school, giving them access to the best teachers in the state.”

Icard also said that if the numbers keep declining, he’ll be “the first one” to vote for removing the mask mandate when it comes up for another vote in November.

Numbers presented by school nurse representative Summer Crump showed a decline each week from Sept. 13 to Oct. 11 in both total quarantines and total COVID cases in the school system.

Danny Scalise, the director of the Burke County Health Department who was present at the meeting, acknowledged that COVID trends are going in the right direction, but kept his guidance to the board the same as in past months.