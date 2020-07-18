Board approves plan for students to meet in-person twice weekly

In an emergency meeting Friday at the Olive Hill Resource Center, the Burke County Board of Education voted on Plan B, a plan that will send children to in-person school two days a week, with three days of remote learning per week starting Aug. 17.
The board’s plan aligns with Gov. Roy Cooper’s chosen plan he announced Tuesday, in which he said the state will utilize a hybrid learning plan featuring both in-person and remote learning, while school boards could also choose to offer fully remote instruction. The plan was unanimously agreed upon by the board.
The plan, which the board referred to as an “A day/B day” plan, will split students into two groups — the first group of students will attend in-person classes on Monday and Thursday, while the other group will meet in-on Tuesday and Friday, and Wednesdays will be virtual for all students.
Superintendent Larry Putnam spoke before their vote at the meeting, which was livestreamed to an audience. Putnam said administration met in work groups with the board members this week to gather information ahead of Friday’s vote. Additionally, administration conducted surveys among summer schools, parents, teachers and staff. Superintendent Larry Putnam revealed the results at the meeting.
Teachers and staff were asked: “How comfortable are you in returning to a school building every day this fall (of course, if recommended health and safety measures such as social distancing are in place)?” Of 893 responses, 235 faculty members, or 26.3 percent, responded “very comfortable,” while the same number responded “somewhat comfortable.” Still, 174 faculty members, or 19.5 percent, responded they were “not comfortable” with returning to a school building every day this fall.
Parents were more supportive of a full-time return, as out of 3,267 responses, 1,174 parents, or 35.9 percent said they were “very comfortable” with that option. Similarly, 837 parents, or 25.6 percent said they were “somewhat comfortable” with a full-time return, while 765 parents, or 23.4 percent said they were “not comfortable.”
“In presenting our plan today, following our work groups with (the board) and our department directors, we realize whatever model within the models selected, someone will be inconvenienced or disapprove. We realize it will not be a perfect plan, but it will be a plan that focuses on students first and foremost. That plan will involve safety and how our students can academically, socially and emotionally achieve going forward.”
Putnam also shared some of the other plans discussed by administration and the board. The first was for students to meet in-person for half-days. This plan was ruled out because the increases in transportation would make the plan nonviable.
Another plan discussed was an “A week/B week” plan, with one group of students learning four days a week, while the other learns remotely for the first week, then switching places the following week. This plan was not viable because students would have 11 consecutive days in a row with no in-person contact with their teachers. Putnam and other board members said this long layoff would stunt the development of students, particularly in classes such as math.
The other plan discussed was the fully remote option. Putnam said Durham Public Schools announced Thursday it will conduct classes remotely for at least the first nine weeks of school.
However, according to Putnam, in a survey of BCPS teachers, only 40 of 900 teachers said they had taught an online class utilizing an online learning management system.
Parents of Burke County Public Schools students also have the option to choose for their children to learn fully remotely, as the school system announced it will offer a longer-term, flexible remote learning option available to BCPS students, as well as those in a home school, private school or charter school anywhere in the state.
The program, which will be headed by Christie Abernathy, BCPS director of advance learning, will hold four virtual meetings next week:
» The K-2 meeting will take place Monday, 6-7:30 p.m.
» The 3-5 meeting will take place Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m.
» The middle school meeting will take place Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m.
» The high school meeting will take place Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Other discussion
» According to Daniel Wall, BCPS child nutrition director, the plan for food distribution is to issue food for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday for the “A” group of students that will be in-person on Monday and Thursday, while the “B” group which will be in-person for Tuesday and Friday will receive food for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Wall said he and his team are awaiting confirmation from federal sources before finalizing these plans.
» Touchless water fountains will be placed in the schools, while water fountains will be shut down, Putnam said. Additionally, hand-sanitizing stations will be set up throughout schools. Doug Setzer, BCPS director of auxiliary services said he is working to acquire portable sinks at some of the older schools, too.
» Putnam also addressed a question he said he had seen parents and teachers asking, which was “are people required to wear a mask?”
“The short answer is ‘Yes, you will be,’” Putnam said. “For staff and students who have a health condition, they can provide a note to their respective school and we will accommodate them with a face shield. This is no different than not being allowed in a restaurant or a store without shirt and shoes.”
» Putnam announced that BCPS will still run day care operations. According to Cheryl Shuff-ler, BCPS public relations officer, there will be 12 total sites when classes resume on Aug. 17: Drexel, George Hildebrand, Glen Alpine, Hildebran, Icard, Mountain View, Mull, Oak Hill, Ray Childers, Salem, Valdese and W.A. Young Elementary Schools.
“We realize that the importance of social, emotional, physical and academic development from all our students is important,” Putnam said. “We understand that some of our students are homeless, they suffer from abuse, and they depend on us for their meals. We also realize that there are risks for whichever plan to start our upcoming school year, and we know that we have been forced to change the way we have done things in the past.
“It is time to recognize that change is here, and how we do school going forward requires change. It requires for everyone to stop (and) place our personal opinion on the mantle, listen to the experts, respect the science and data that is shared daily with us regarding COVID-19.”
“To me, this plan looks like the most amiable situation for flexibility,” board member Sam Wilkinson said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen in the next month. We don’t know for sure what we might be facing. I think most everybody (on the board) will agree (that) somewhere down the line, we are going to need some and possibly a lot more of our virtual teachings. We could possibly have to go fully remote to Plan C. This virus is really bad right now, and all indications are that it’s going to get worse before it gets better. We don’t know exactly what we’ll be facing come October or November.”
For more information on the Burke County Virtual Academy virtual meetings, head to https://bit.ly/3966JBH or click here.
