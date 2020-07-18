Board approves plan for students to meet in-person twice weekly

“It is time to recognize that change is here, and how we do school going forward requires change. It requires for everyone to stop (and) place our personal opinion on the mantle, listen to the experts, respect the science and data that is shared daily with us regarding COVID-19.”

“To me, this plan looks like the most amiable situation for flexibility,” board member Sam Wilkinson said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen in the next month. We don’t know for sure what we might be facing. I think most everybody (on the board) will agree (that) somewhere down the line, we are going to need some and possibly a lot more of our virtual teachings. We could possibly have to go fully remote to Plan C. This virus is really bad right now, and all indications are that it’s going to get worse before it gets better. We don’t know exactly what we’ll be facing come October or November.”