Board fills vacant seat, deadlocks on masks

The Burke County Public Schools Board of Education voted 4-2 Monday night to fill the vacant seat left by the November death of R.L. Icard.
Seth Hunt was voted in as his replacement, with board member Jane Sohovich casting the deciding vote after abstaining Jan. 24. Joining Sohovich in voting for Hunt were board member Don Hemstreet, board chair Wendi Craven and vice chair Aaron Johnson, while board members Tiana Sims and Leslie Ritchie Taylor were opposed.
This is the second time Hunt has been appointed to the board, after he first was appointed in 2016 to fill the seat of long-time board member Catherine Thomas who resigned. He was elected to remain on the board in 2017, but was ousted by voters in the November 2021 election.
Taylor, speaking on behalf of the other potential replacement, Gerald Hyde, said that Burke County voted for change in November and that her vote was an attempt to honor the results of that election.
“I feel like the vote that I’ll cast is a reflection of what happened this past year with the election,” she said. “The election, itself, was a vision of change. ... The people of Burke voted for change. I was one of those elected to speak for those people.”
Sohovich also gave her reasoning behind her change of mind since the Jan. 24 meeting.
“Seth and I have known each other for several years,” she said. “We both have a lot of similarities, we are very passionate and care about our students, we care about our staff and we care about doing the best job we can for the Board of Education and the school system.”
Sohovich cited a meeting between her, Hunt and Craven on Friday in which she told Hunt that she would be supporting him to fill the vacant seat because of his passion for the job. She said, as she thought about it, that she was reminded about the commitment she and Hunt shared for bringing change to the school board in 2009. She said this shared commitment was the deciding factor in changing her vote.
A brief-but-tense exchange then ensued between Sohovich and Sims. Sohovich voiced concerns about similarities she sees between the current board and the state of 2009 board under the leadership of Tracy Norman and Tim Buff, which she characterized as “dysfunctional.”
Sims rebutted, calling Sohovich’s private meeting with Hunt and Craven “extremely concerning,” and saying she would lose sleep over it.
“For deals to be done backhanded, behind closed doors, whether that’s at a lunch, wherever, that’s completely troublesome to me,” Sims said.
Board Attorney Chris Campbell then weighed in, saying the conversation between Sohovich and Hunt was “not a violation of anything.”
Hunt was sworn in at central office Tuesday morning, a more formal public swearing-in ceremony will be held at a later date.
Mask policy and contact tracing
Also during the meeting, the board voted on whether to amend the district's mask policy, but ended in what is becoming a familiar 3-3 deadlock. Sohovicch, Hemstreet and Craven, voted in favor of amending the policy to require masks in all BCPS schools. Johnson, Sims and Taylor, who remained unmasked for the duration of the meeting, voted to continue with masks optional.
Before the vote, Don Hemstreet asked to hear from Superintendent Mike Swan, Nursing Director Miranda Michaels and county Health Director Danny Scalise on masking.
Swan said that while Scalise had left the meeting, he believes Scalise would be in favor of a mask mandate. Swan added that, in his opinion, a mask mandate would be the right choice until or unless the Strong Schools NC Toolkit is revised, citing his desire to keep students in school.
“It’s important for our students to be back on campus and we as educators see the need for that,” he said. “Students that are wearing masks get to stay if they are around somebody that’s exposed.”
Michaels agreed with Swan, citing the toolkit and reiterating that mandatory masking will help keep students in schools. She added that, in a mask-mandatory environment, nurses would only need to identify those students who were in close contact in an unmasked environment, relieving some of the extra burden many school nurses are under.
Still, the board ended up deadlocked on the vote, meaning that BCPS will remain mask-optional since an affirmative majority is required to institute a new mandate.
In other business, the board approved the 2021-22 summer school plan and a budget revision as well as hearing public comments.
The board had no discussion on contact tracing. Addressing possible upcoming amendments to the Strong Schools NC Toolkit, including an end to contact tracing, Michaels told the board that there has been no definitive word yet from the state. However, she said she is hoping for more information later in the week.
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, March 3, at the Olive Hill Resource Center, 509 West Concord St., Morganton.
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com