Board fills vacant seat, deadlocks on masks

The Burke County Public Schools Board of Education voted 4-2 Monday night to fill the vacant seat left by the November death of R.L. Icard.

Seth Hunt was voted in as his replacement, with board member Jane Sohovich casting the deciding vote after abstaining Jan. 24. Joining Sohovich in voting for Hunt were board member Don Hemstreet, board chair Wendi Craven and vice chair Aaron Johnson, while board members Tiana Sims and Leslie Ritchie Taylor were opposed.

This is the second time Hunt has been appointed to the board, after he first was appointed in 2016 to fill the seat of long-time board member Catherine Thomas who resigned. He was elected to remain on the board in 2017, but was ousted by voters in the November 2021 election.