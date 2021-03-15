BREAKING: BCPS returning to Plan A on April 12; five days per week, K-12

Burke County Public Schools will return to Plan A on Monday, April 12, the Burke County Board of Education decided during Monday night's regular meeting.

In a 7-0 vote at Morganton's Olive Hill Resource Center, the board decided students in kindergarten through 12th grade will resume in-person learning five days per week that day. Burke Virtual Academy students will continue learning in a virtual capacity.

Under the school reopening bill recently signed into law by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, Plan A can entail minimal social distancing of less than 6 feet. Masks will continue to be required.

Board members decided the timing of April 12 is right due to the fact it comes immediately after spring break from April 2-11. It also will give BCPS teachers who are getting the COVID-19 vaccine time to be two weeks clear of their second dose.

The fulltime return of students to the classroom will come about 13 months after it initially was ceased for the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Students returned to in-person learning part-time on Plan B earlier this school year after starting it fully remotely on Plan C.

At the end of Monday's meeting, board member Edna Weller announced her resignation effective March 31.

This is a developing story. Check back on morganton.com on Tuesday or Wednesday's edition of The News Herald for updates.