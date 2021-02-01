BREAKING: Board to meet Feb. 22 to decide on grades 6-12 return

The school board will meet in three weeks to decide on whether to send local middle and high schoolers back to in-person schooling on a part-time basis.

In a special meeting Monday night at Olive Hill Resource Center, the Burke County Board of Education voted 6-1 in favor of waiting until a special-called meeting on Feb. 22 to potentially vote on Burke County Public Schools sixth through 12th graders returning to school on a part-time basis.

The motion was made by board Vice Chair R.L. Icard, who moved to call for the next three weeks to be used to gather and review data from elementary students being in-person part-time. That move also was recommended by the administration.

“Statistics are showing the overall effects on students nationwide are very devastating,” Icard said. “We provide the safest place for them. Parents are struggling. Parents of high school students, a lot of them have elementary students. I think it’s pretty evident that in-person instruction is the best for the students.”

Board Chair Buddy Armour was the lone member who voted to oppose Icard’s motion.

“Right now, we’re making our elementary students and staff part of the experiment,” Armour said. “I would prefer that they had had an opportunity to come before us and give us their argument. I did my best and I failed at it.”

