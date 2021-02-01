 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BREAKING: Board to meet Feb. 22 to decide on grades 6-12 return
0 comments
breaking alert featured special report
Burke County Board of Education

BREAKING: Board to meet Feb. 22 to decide on grades 6-12 return

{{featured_button_text}}
BCPS logo
Burke County Public Schools

The school board will meet in three weeks to decide on whether to send local middle and high schoolers back to in-person schooling on a part-time basis.

In a special meeting Monday night at Olive Hill Resource Center, the Burke County Board of Education voted 6-1 in favor of waiting until a special-called meeting on Feb. 22 to potentially vote on Burke County Public Schools sixth through 12th graders returning to school on a part-time basis.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The motion was made by board Vice Chair R.L. Icard, who moved to call for the  next three weeks to be used to gather and review data from elementary students being in-person part-time. That move also was recommended by the administration. 

“Statistics are showing the overall effects on students nationwide are very devastating,” Icard said. “We provide the safest place for them. Parents are struggling. Parents of high school students, a lot of them have elementary students. I think it’s pretty evident that in-person instruction is the best for the students.”

Board Chair Buddy Armour was the lone member who voted to oppose Icard’s motion.

“Right now, we’re making our elementary students and staff part of the experiment,” Armour said. “I would prefer that they had had an opportunity to come before us and give us their argument. I did my best and I failed at it.”

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Johnny Casey has been covering education and writing feature stories for The News Herald since Aug. 2019

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IMG_2108.mov

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert