BREAKING: Burke school board votes to go to optional masking
The Burke County Board of Education voted Monday night to change its COVID-19 mask policy for students and staff to optional.

The change takes effect immediately with Tuesday’s school day. Masks had been mandatory since the start of school in August. 

The decision came by a 5-2 margin at Monday night's regular board meeting, held at the Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton. 

Vice Chairman R.L. Icard (who made the optional motion) and board members Seth Hunt Jr. (who seconded it), Wendi Craven, Jane Sohovich and Sam Wilkinson voted for optional masking. Chairman Buddy Armour and board member Don Hemstreet voted to keep masks mandatory. 

Masks will remain mandatory on school buses due to a federal requirement. 

This story will be updated. Check back on morganton.com on Tuesday and in Wednesday's print edition of The News Herald for more coverage. 

