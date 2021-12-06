BREAKING: Craven, Johnson elected to school board leadership

Wendi Craven and Aaron Johnson were elected to leadership positions for the Burke County Board of Education at its Monday evening work session, held at Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton.

Craven was elected as chairperson and Johnson as vice chairman, both by 6-0 votes with the other "ayes" coming from fellow board members Don Hemstreet, Tiana Sims, Leslie Taylor and Jane Sohovich.

Craven was nominated by Taylor and Johnson's nomination came from Craven.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Craven has been on the school board for two years while Johnson was just sworn in to his board seat on Wednesday.

Hemstreet also was nominated for vice chairman by Sohovich, but withdrew his name from consideration.

Craven takes the chair post from Buddy Armour, who was defeated by Sims in last month's election. Johnson's vice chair spot was most recently occupied by R.L. Icard, who unexpectedly passed away late last month after a brief illness.

This story will be updated. See morganton.com or Wednesday's edition of The News Herald for more.