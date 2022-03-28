Burke County high school students compete in event that celebrates skilled trades

Western Piedmont Community College provided local high school students with an opportunity to display their career and technical education skills.

On Wednesday, March 23, the college hosted The Construction Rodeo, a competition in which 70 students from 10 area high schools displayed their proficiency in the skilled trades. Participants included students from all four traditional Burke County high schools as well as Caldwell, McDowell and Catawba counties.

Michael Daniels, dean of applied technologies for the college, said the event was started in 2019 to celebrate and promote student achievement in the skilled trades.

“There is a huge demand for people with these skills throughout the country,” Daniels said. “We haven’t had a pipeline of younger people going into these kinds of careers for various reasons.”

He hopes events like the Construction Rodeo will raise the perception of skilled trades and encourage people to pursue a career path in them.

“Some students are very good with their hands and a skilled trade, what I call a professional trade, can be as valuable, sometimes more valuable, than getting a master’s degree,” he said. “This can be a very great field to work in, it can be very rewarding, satisfying and financially secure.”

Tony Rudisill, construction teacher at East Burke High School, said the competition provided his students with an excellent opportunity to put the skills they are learning into practice.

“It is a chance for the students to come together and showcase their talents and skills that they have learned together in the construction classes and compete against other high schools,” he said.

While the competition recognized the top five finishers in five different categories and named an overall champion, Daniels said winning and losing was not the focus of the event. Instead, he hoped the competition would provide an opportunity to celebrate the skills of all the participants.

“We celebrate young people in sports, and I’m a big believer in sports, but we don’t seem to celebrate (the skilled trades) as much,” he said.

During the competition, participants were given several different tasks over the course of the event including blueprint reading, hammering, measuring, drilling, driving a heavy equipment simulator and more.

In addition to competing, students also heard from industry sponsors about future employment opportunities and learned about how to develop the kinds of skills that will make them more attractive to future employers.

“This competition shows how you can apply those skills to the next level,” Rudisill said. “They are learning skills today in high school that can help propel them into a job or career.”

Daniels added that recruiters from several industry sponsors were at the event, scouting talent to fill future job openings.

“Every one of those sponsors is looking for current and near-future employees,” Daniels said. “This is their opportunity to make some connections.”

According to Daniels, the event’s top industry sponsor was Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse of Morganton. Other sponsors included:

Dewalt Power Tools.

Greenworks Tools.

Servpro.

New Atlantic Contracting.

Morris-Berg Architects.

Work in Burke.

Unix Packaging.

The Western Piedmont Foundation.

Every participant in the Construction Rodeo received a toolbelt provided by Lowe’s Home Improvement of Morganton and an event T-shirt. Daniels estimated that the toolbelts were worth about $100. Daniels also said the top overall winner received a five-piece Dewalt power tool set provided by Servpro and a $500 scholarship to WPCC to continue their education in skilled trades.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.