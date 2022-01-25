Burke school board deadlocks on board seat, masks

The Burke County Board of Education failed to agree on much of anything during its five-hour meeting Monday night, including who should fill a board seat and whether there should be a mask mandate.
The meeting started with interviews of 10 people who applied to fill the unexpired term of R.L. Icard, who died at the end of November. Board member Aaron Johnson joined the meeting by phone. Each applicant answered one question from each of the six school board members. Some of the questions were:
- What is your greatest gift and how can you bring that to the board?
- How would you plan to support administrators and teachers to address indiscipline in the classroom?
- What would you do as a board member to see that every student in this system feels safe and valued in the system?
- What are some of the major issues that you believe our school district is currently facing? And how would you like the district to deal with those issues?
After the 2½ hours it took for the interviews, board members decided to vote by written ballot, with Johnson emailing his choice to the board clerk. Throughout the six ballots cast to try to find the next board member, none of the current board members budged on their choice.
None of the applicants received the required four votes to fill the seat.
Former school board member Seth Hunt, a long-time Democrat who recently changed his party affiliation to Republican, consistently received votes from Johnson, Board Chair Wendi Craven and Don Hemstreet. Board member Tiana Sims cast her first vote for Bradley Camp but her following five ballots went to Gerald Hyde. Leslie Taylor cast her six ballots for Gerald Hyde.
Board member Jane Sohovich cast her ballots for Marshall Jolly until the majority of the board agreed to narrow the choices down to the two top vote-getters, Hunt and Hyde, after the fourth ballot, when none of the members budged on their vote. On the next two ballots, Sohovich put a slash through the ballot and signed her name.
The board is expected to try again at its next meeting Feb. 7.
Also during the meeting, the board voted on whether to continue with a mandatory or optional mask policy. With the county, as well as the state, continuing to see high COVID-19 cases, Craven made the case for masks in order to keep kids in the classroom. She said she’s been called a liar and went on to say students need to be in the building and she needs to think about the greater community.
Before the county was hit with snow Jan. 16, three Burke County schools were shut down and numerous others saw clusters of the virus, forcing students home. The positivity rate of virus cases in Burke County is currently more than 30%.
The majority of the board voted down using a rolling average to determine whether masks would be mandated and to just continue to make a determination based on cases from the school nurses and the county health department.
However, the board deadlocked on whether to mandate masks or go with an optional-mask policy. Craven, Hemstreet and Sohovich voting for a mask mandate for at least two weeks, and Johnson, Sims and Taylor voting to go with optional masks.
Board Attorney Chris Campbell told board members that because they were deadlocked and the mask mandate expired Monday, that means masks will not be required in the classroom until the board meets again and holds another vote.
As for help with contact tracing for school nurses, Superintendent Mike Swan said staffers have contacted an outside agency about it and that it is an ongoing effort.