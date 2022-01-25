Burke school board deadlocks on board seat, masks

Former school board member Seth Hunt, a long-time Democrat who recently changed his party affiliation to Republican, consistently received votes from Johnson, Board Chair Wendi Craven and Don Hemstreet. Board member Tiana Sims cast her first vote for Bradley Camp but her following five ballots went to Gerald Hyde. Leslie Taylor cast her six ballots for Gerald Hyde.

Board member Jane Sohovich cast her ballots for Marshall Jolly until the majority of the board agreed to narrow the choices down to the two top vote-getters, Hunt and Hyde, after the fourth ballot, when none of the members budged on their vote. On the next two ballots, Sohovich put a slash through the ballot and signed her name.

The board is expected to try again at its next meeting Feb. 7.

Also during the meeting, the board voted on whether to continue with a mandatory or optional mask policy. With the county, as well as the state, continuing to see high COVID-19 cases, Craven made the case for masks in order to keep kids in the classroom. She said she’s been called a liar and went on to say students need to be in the building and she needs to think about the greater community.