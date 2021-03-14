Burke Virtual Academy rises to meet remote learning need

“One-hundred percent of our students have devices and have access to the internet either through a hotspot or Dr. Honeycutt worked with the local agencies to facilitate Wi-Fi areas where if you didn’t have access at your home, you could travel a mile or two down the road so you could have access and engage and get access to the materials,” Edwards said. “Even just learning how to safely facilitate a Zoom class and have the proper protections in place so that we have a safe learning platform for teachers and students. All of that has come full circle this year.”

“We would not have been able to have the successful virtual program as widespread as it has been if all of our students in virtual academy and Burke County Public Schools did not have access to devices. The students who were able to participate in the virtual academy would have been limited. With us having the foresight to see the need for the one-to-one device program, even that will forever change the way we do instruction in Burke County. Now, our students have devices that they can take with them. Each evening, they can take them home so that in the event of snow or unpredicted weather, learning can still take place.”

Looking to the future