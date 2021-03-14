Burke Virtual Academy rises to meet remote learning need

One year ago, Burke County Public Schools students went home for the weekend not knowing they wouldn’t return to their classrooms for months.
But just like nearly every other factor of life with COVID-19, education was stopped on a dime, then rerouted as students, teachers and administrators learned their version of the so-called “new normal,” including the rapid rise of the Burke Virtual Academy to meet remote learning needs.
Twelve months later, things are running smoothly and the academy’s future looks bright, even as many students slowly have made it back into the classroom.
“I think it’s been a success for our school system,” said Kristin Edwards, coordinator and principal of the academy. “Education across the globe has changed this year just because the need to continue to educate our students is there. We didn’t want anybody to fall a year behind. So, our teachers have really jumped onboard to learn how to utilize Zoom and facilitate small groups and to really engage the students in their learning. They’ve learned how to provide digital assessments to see the progress of where students are and move forward.
“Overall, we’ve learned a lot about what teaching and learning looks like and can look like. ... We all have learned something that we can take back with us into the classroom and implement, whether it’s a face-to-face setting or a virtual setting. I definitely think that we’ve grown a lot through the professional development that we’ve all engaged in this year to move this forward as a system.”
Learning on the fly
It’s a great advancement over a year ago, when the academy mostly consisted of middle and high school students taking online classes through N.C. Virtual Public School, the STEAM Academy, the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics, and Apex Learning, while scarcely any BCPS teachers had experience with the format.
“At this time last year, we had less than a half-dozen people who had ever taught an online virtual class,” said Cheryl Shuffler, BCPS public relations officer. “I think back to a year ago and when our students left that afternoon, they had no idea, and our teachers had no idea, that afternoon, that they would not be back in the classroom on Monday. We were all of a sudden forced to find a way to keep students engaged.”
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper closed the state’s public schools on March 14, 2020. Community spread was confirmed in the state less than a week later, and school closures were extended through mid-May less than 10 days later. On March 30, the same day Cooper’s stay-at-home order went into effect, BCPS began various forms of distance learning.
“We kind of dabbled in remote learning and were still doing some pencil-and-paper packets, and some students were doing things online,” Shuffler said. “Not everybody had devices and we had issues with internet connections for our families. But we have come a long way in the last 365 days.”
No end in sight
As it became clear that the 2020-21 school year would not begin normally, the Burke Virtual Academy and a focus on remote learning continued to grow. Currently at nearly 1,900 enrolled students and 38 full-time elementary teachers, the program’s peak in the fall was at about 2,300 pupils and 43 teachers.
“Overall, the program has definitely grown,” Edwards said. “We can see it being a sustainable program into the future. We’ve learned a lot along the way as far as making our best instructional practices and the amount of time that we spend with our lessons, from live Zooms to providing asynchronous videos for students to have access to 24/7. We have full-time virtual K-5 teachers, and they have really adapted to the virtual setting and how to make virtual learning engaging, fun and interesting and building a community in a virtual classroom.
“It’s easier to do that when you’re face-to-face with students and you see them for six hours a day, but our virtual teachers across the board really have reached out to families and made their classrooms engaging and accommodating and welcoming in a time of uncertainty. The other thing we’ve learned through our virtual program is that it has provided some stability. When things are uncertain, every student knows that they can get up and log in with their teachers at the designated time. That’s a consistent thing when there’s so much going on in the world around them, and that has been very important for our students.”
Years in the making
Contrary to popular belief, the advent of the Burke Virtual Academy was not due to the coronavirus. The program has been in the works for some time, headed up by Christie Abernathy, the BCPS director of advanced learning and innovation.
“The virtual academy has been something that Dr. Abernathy has been working on over the past few years with the leadership team,” Edwards said. “So, they had the foresight to see that it was something that we wanted in our district. The pandemic and the need to provide remote and at-home learning for students kind of accelerated the progress, as I think we all know.”
“The release for the application came out midsummer for students, and she really got that ball rolling. I jumped on in mid-July and it’s kind of been almost like building a plane while you’re flying it in the terms of it wasn’t an established program, but it has grown into an established program this year.”
Devices in demand
In order for the virtual academy and remote learning to work at all, BCPS students needed to be well-equipped. Melanie Honeycutt, chief information officer for BCPS, and her staff made that a reality by working tirelessly to earn grants and secure computers to ensure the school system had a one-to-one ratio of take-home devices to students.
“One-hundred percent of our students have devices and have access to the internet either through a hotspot or Dr. Honeycutt worked with the local agencies to facilitate Wi-Fi areas where if you didn’t have access at your home, you could travel a mile or two down the road so you could have access and engage and get access to the materials,” Edwards said. “Even just learning how to safely facilitate a Zoom class and have the proper protections in place so that we have a safe learning platform for teachers and students. All of that has come full circle this year.”
“We would not have been able to have the successful virtual program as widespread as it has been if all of our students in virtual academy and Burke County Public Schools did not have access to devices. The students who were able to participate in the virtual academy would have been limited. With us having the foresight to see the need for the one-to-one device program, even that will forever change the way we do instruction in Burke County. Now, our students have devices that they can take with them. Each evening, they can take them home so that in the event of snow or unpredicted weather, learning can still take place.”
Looking to the future
So, what does the future of the virtual academy look like? That’s something that Edwards and Abernathy are trying to figure out for years down the road. In the immediate future, the news is good as 2021-22 open enrollment that started just more than a week ago already has about 200 respondents well ahead of the April 16 deadline.
“I think we will have a more stable program in that the students and families who choose virtual academy will be a commitment for yearlong interaction with a teacher,” Edwards said. “We’ve had a lot of fluctuation with students going back and forth once schools opened back up. Or maybe they weren’t experiencing success. So, we’ve been able to do that and work really closely with each of the building principals to make sure that all of our students are academically successful.
“I think in the future, while we might be smaller in numbers, I think the program itself will just continue to grow as we continue to learn more about online instruction and have our teachers get better at the practice of online instruction. Dr. Abernathy and I have talked about what the program might look like three years or five years down the road for our community. In public education, you have choices all around you with charters schools and public schools, and we want our virtual academy to be a choice that brings students into Burke County Public Schools.”
Expanding the reach
One of the goals of the program is the offer more widespread availability to high schoolers, who currently have use of the virtual academy through a hybrid setup where teachers have both students in the classroom and virtual participants for the same lessons.
Each middle grade also has a team of teachers who instruct one full period virtually each day.
“It definitely isn’t something that’s going away,” Edwards said. “I think that just next year, when we’re not in the middle of the pandemic driving how we have to do things, we’ll be able to get a baseline and move forward from there. We definitely are talking about what we want this to look like three years down the road and five years down the road.
“I just think we need a ‘normal’ year of school to kind of get an idea of the baseline. But I have talked to many families who were very grateful for the virtual academy. They actually saw that they can do this and it works out very well for their family and the lifestyle that they have.”
