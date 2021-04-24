Change to Senate Bill would make Burke school board partisan

In its latest iteration, proposed state Senate Bill 288 not only puts the Burke County Board of Education on even-numbered election years but it also would make the board politically partisan.
N.C. Sen. Warren Daniel (R-46) initially filed the local bill in early March that only affected Burke County municipalities and the school board. It would have made those boards hold elections in even-numbered years but it did not call for any of the boards to become partisan.
But the bill that Daniel amended Wednesday took municipalities out of the equation after city and town leaders made their opposition to the bill known. Mayors from the city of Morganton and towns of Connelly Springs, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Hildebran and Valdese held a press conference in late March where they said they were blindsided by the bill and called it an over-reach by the senator. The town leaders said they were never contacted about the bill before it was filed.
As of Friday evening, the proposed amended bill was in the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate. The bill also was amended to include Caldwell County school board, making it partisan as well. Daniel had filed Senate Bill 250 in early March that would make the Caldwell County Board of Education partisan.
Daniel told reporters in March that filing a bill to make the Caldwell County Board of Education a partisan one came at the request of the Caldwell County Board of Commissioners, for which Caldwell County’s N.C. State House Rep. Destin Hall is the attorney.
The new version
Starting in 2024, the amended Senate Bill 288 would make the Burke County Board of Education elections would be in even-numbered years and partisan, meaning candidates would have would be affiliated with their chosen political party, or lack thereof.
School board elections have traditionally been nonpartisan in Burke County.
The bill says starting in 2024, four members of the school board would be elected, and in 2026, three members of the board would be elected.
In addition, the bill says that if there is a vacancy of a seat by a candidate that was elected in 2019 and 2021 due to death, resignation, failure to meet the election district residency requirement, or for any other reason, the board would elect a qualified person to serve in the vacated seat.
If there is the necessity of electing two members to represent one election district, such as the two western district seats, the candidate from the election district receiving the highest number of votes would serve a term of four years, and the candidate from the election district receiving the second-highest number of votes would serve a term of two years, according to the bill.
Starting in 2024, vacancies for positions elected on a partisan basis would be filled by appointment by the remaining members of the board, the bill says.
The bill says the members of the school board elected in 2019 and 2021, or any member appointed to fill a vacancy for the remainder of an unexpired term for a member elected in 2019 or 2021, would serve until a successor has been elected.
The board is in the process of finding someone to fill the unexpired term of Edna Weller, who was re-elected in 2019 but recently resigned from her western district seat.
On Monday, the board is expected to vote on a replacement for Weller. That person will serve until the election in November. The person elected in November will fill the remainder of Weller’s unexpired term, which is two years.
Each member of the board elected in 2019 or 2021, or any member appointed to fill a vacancy of a member elected in 2019 or 2021, would have his or her term extended by one year and would serve until a successor has been elected and qualified, the bill says.
Potential partisan school board
Buddy Armour, the chairman of the Burke County Board of Education who has served on that body for nearly 25 years, said he believes making the board partisan and changes elections to even-numbered years does not contribute to education or student welfare, adding that the only purpose he can find in the legislation is political in nature.
“There is absolutely no value that you could add to helping kids be better people by making school board elections partisan,” Armour said. “The whole point of having a school system, period, is to help kids be better and to learn so that they’ll be better citizens. How does partisanship do that? I don’t think this bill addresses that in the very least.
“If value-added is what we’re supposed to be about, and making kids better, schools better, education as a whole better, this doesn’t do that. And I can’t think of any possible reason why you would even propose this to happen except for one — it’s to win elections.”
Armour estimated that the worst outcome of the bill’s passage might be that it would dissuade people who would be the best board of education candidates from wanting to run due to the added political nature of the board.
“In the time I’ve been on it, (being a non-partisan school board) has caused those people whose focus is children, and not whose focus is partisanship, to run,” Armour said. “So, when you go partisan, you’re taking a big risk of having those folks who would be the best board members possible, regardless of their party affiliation, to not participate. I’ve worked with a lot of school board members that were excellent and are excellent school board members, and they’re not excellent because they belong to a particular party. They’re excellent because their focus is children and their focus is making life better for kids.
“I think (the bill) will cause those folks who might think about running for school board to say, ‘No, I don’t think I’m going to do it. It’s just another partisan ploy.’ So, there’s no really good value for that to ever happen. Yet, does it happen? Yes. According to the bill, there are, assuming Burke and Caldwell pass, 28 counties that participate in partisan (school board) elections.”
He said he would ask those districts if partisanship has made their schools and students better.
“To me, the whole point of elected individuals is to make life better for people in the citizenry,” Armour said. “This does not. Partisanship does not. When has partisanship ever made life better for people? If a particular party promotes things that you believe need to happen, then I guess that party could be, in your opinion, making life better. But partisanship always causes divide.
“When you’re trying to do something for kids and do your very best for them, how many school board members say, ‘Well, you know, Mr. Smith, I would like to help your kid out, but looking on the board of elections, you don’t belong to my party.’ No one in their right mind would do what I just said. So, what is the benefit?”
Armour said that while lumping in school board elections with other partisan elections, federal, state and local, in even-numbered years might raise voter turnout for board of education races, it ultimately would decrease the amount of attention constituents place on public school matters.
“Are the people who are voting for the school board election focused on the school board issues or are they focused on national issues? If you’re riding a particular partisan train, are you going to get off that train to vote for the better school board candidate?
“There’s a reason back when (N.C. General Assembly Chapter) 115C law was written that they decided to put school board elections and municipal elections in odd years. It’s because if all politics is local, the most important elections come in those times when you need to be the most pensive, the most engaged and the most concerned for what’s happening in your county.”
Mike Swan, recently elevated to the position of interim superintendent for Burke County Public Schools, said his main concern if the bill passes would be a division that would detract from the focus on doing what is right and what is best for local public school students.
“I feel our role as a school system is to educate students, and my hope would be that whether a school board member is a Republican, Democrat or independent, they would make policies based on what’s right for the students’ success and not what’s popular in the party at that time,” Swan said. “We’re equal and equitable education for all. Our country is pretty divided right now, and I think we know that, because of politics. And my fear would be that partisan politics would divide our education. Your party affiliation should not dictate what you’re doing for students.”
Swan, who is communicating as closely as ever with the Burke County Board of Education in his new role as BCPS’ top administrator, said he is hopeful that his working relationship with the board wouldn’t change should the bill pass and the board’s members become partisan.
“It would be my hope that it wouldn’t become difficult,” Swan said. “I live my life and don’t ask people what their political affiliation is. I judge a person on how they treat me and how they treat individuals. I think (it could work) as long as you’re making the right decisions for students.”
Valdese Mayor Chip Black said while he is glad the municipalities are no longer included in the bill, he is still concerned about why legislators have to look for solutions to problems that don’t exist.
“And I don’t think there’s a problem with our local elections, the municipalities or school board, and it, it just seems to me that we have enough other important issues that we ought to be focusing our legislators’ time on,” Black said.
As for the bill calling for the school board to be made partisan, Black said he doesn’t believe there has been a problem with the school board and it’s not necessary to build partisanship.
“It just seems to me the school board has done a fine job, and it’s not necessary to make changes in how those folks are elected,” Black said. “The schools are not partisan, the kids don’t care. The school board should be about taking care of our children. And I just don’t see any place that partisanship has in that process.”
The News Herald made multiple attempts to reach Sen. Daniel by press time, but those calls went unanswered.