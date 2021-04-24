Change to Senate Bill would make Burke school board partisan

The bill says the members of the school board elected in 2019 and 2021, or any member appointed to fill a vacancy for the remainder of an unexpired term for a member elected in 2019 or 2021, would serve until a successor has been elected.

The board is in the process of finding someone to fill the unexpired term of Edna Weller, who was re-elected in 2019 but recently resigned from her western district seat.

On Monday, the board is expected to vote on a replacement for Weller. That person will serve until the election in November. The person elected in November will fill the remainder of Weller’s unexpired term, which is two years.

Each member of the board elected in 2019 or 2021, or any member appointed to fill a vacancy of a member elected in 2019 or 2021, would have his or her term extended by one year and would serve until a successor has been elected and qualified, the bill says.

Potential partisan school board

Buddy Armour, the chairman of the Burke County Board of Education who has served on that body for nearly 25 years, said he believes making the board partisan and changes elections to even-numbered years does not contribute to education or student welfare, adding that the only purpose he can find in the legislation is political in nature.

