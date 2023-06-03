Channing Baker inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at Wofford College

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Channing Alexandria Baker of Nebo was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at Wofford College during a ceremony held Friday.

Phi Beta Kappa is the college's highest academic honor. Baker is a member of the Class of 2023 and majored in Chinese and history at Wofford.

Students are normally considered for election to Phi Beta Kappa at Wofford after they have earned 100 credit hours with a cumulative GPA of 3.6. Election is not automatic. Resident members of the chapter consider scholarship, character, intellectual curiosity, creative thinking, diversity of academic interests and pursuits, and other factors in the election process.

The chapter may elect only 10% of a graduating class in any one year.

Two local Furman students make dean’s list

Two Furman University students who live in the area were included on the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester.

Charles Gessner, whose parents and/or guardians are Kelly Gessner and Martin Gessner,

Maria Sic, whose parents and/or guardians are Hector Sic and Juliana Pedro Bernabe, made the list. Both students are from Morganton.

Furman's dean's list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.

Pair of local Lee University students honored

Lee University congratulates a pair of local students who earned dean's list honors during the spring 2023 semester.

Rachel Emery and Kayleigh Hoyle, both of Hickory, were selected to the list.

Dean's list recognition is earned by full-time students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.

Hickory’s Bray graduates from NW Miss. CC

Lora Bray of Hickory recently graduated cum laude with an associate degree of arts.

Bray is among an announced 967 graduates who have been awarded degrees and certificates for the spring 2023 semester.

Degrees were officially conferred by Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on May 12, during the college's 113th commencement.

Patton named to Bridgewater dean’s list

Mackenzie Patton of Hickory was named to the 2023 spring semester dean's list at Bridgewater College.

Patton is a chemistry major at Bridgewater.

Patton was among approximately 530 students named to the dean's list, which was announced by Provost and Executive Vice President Leona A. Sevick.

Eight local students make SNHU president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2023 president's list. The winter terms run from January to May.

Those students include Morganton Makaila Hall and Hallie Best and Hickory’s Victoria Reid, Nina Renders, David Beard, Amanda Gonzalez, Kristen Keener and Aji Ramseur.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president's list.

Three local students make ODK

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities during April.

The three local additions were Valdese’s Jessica Hoyle of North Carolina-Charlotte, Valdese’s Brandon Wilson of North Carolina-Greensboro and Hickory’s Elayna Chavis of East Tennessee State.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Hickock makes E. Mennonite dean’s list

Abigail Hickok of Hickory was named to the spring 2023 dean's list at Eastern Mennonite University.

Hickok is majoring in history and social science and secondary education licensure 6-12.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 30 credit hours.

Dinh selected to Belmont dean’s list

Tyler Dinh of Hickory qualified for Belmont University's spring 2023 dean's list.

Approximately 49% of Belmont's 6,552 undergraduate students were named.

Dean's list eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Marley, Schweighardt make Bob Jones lists

Blake Marley, a sophomore middle school education major from Hickory, was among more than 650 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2023 president's list.

The president's list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher GPA for the semester

Hailey Schweighardt, a junior nursing major from Hickory, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones students named to the dean's list.

The dean's list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 GPA during the semester.

Four local students graduate from Georgia

The University of Georgia recognized more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the class of 2023 during commencement exercises this week.

Among them were four local students.

They were Lauren Julia Edwards of Nebo, who earned a bachelor’s degree of science in biology; Walter Elijah Wyatt of Hickory, who earned a bachelor’s of business administration degree in finance; Caroline Paige Cook of Hickory, who earned a master’s of arts degree in journalism and mass communication; and Madline Cole Joyner of Hickory, who earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in advertising.

Hoyle awarded PKP dissertation fellowship

Jessica Hoyle, of Morganton, has been selected as a 2023 recipient of a dissertation fellowship by the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

The $10,000 fellowships are designed to support active society members in the dissertation writing stage of doctoral study. Hoyle is one of fifteen recipients nationwide to receive the award.

Hoyle is a doctorate degree candidate in public health sciences in the College of Health and Human Services at North Carolina-Charlotte. Her research is focused on relationship among social relationships and the health and well-being of people with developmental disabilities as they age.

Two locals make Palmer College dean’s list

Two local students were named to the winter 2023 dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropratic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.

The included Landen Smith of Nebo and Emily Janicki of Hickory.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.

Warburton initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

Abigail Warburton, a native of Morganton, was recently initiated into the Flagler College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

The society welcomed 152 new initiates from 10 universities during the ceremony.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Yoon makes Utah Tech dean's list

In a display of academic achievement, nearly 12% of Utah Tech University students earned dean's list recognition for the spring 2023 semester.

Specifically, 1,240 students were included on the dean's list. Inclusion indicates students' strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a GPA of 3.5-3.89 for the dean's list. Students are also required to complete a minimum of 15 credits.

Crystal Yoon of Hickory was among the 1,240 students awarded inclusion on the dean's list for the Spring 2023 semester.