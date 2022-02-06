Commissioner chairman shoots down school board member request

A Burke County school board member appears to have stepped out on her own to ask Burke County commissioners to help get rid of COVID-19 contact tracing in the school system.

But on Friday, Burke County Board of Commissioners Chairman Scott Mulwee took Burke County Board of Education member Leslie Taylor to task for the way she made the request.

Taylor, who since being elected in November has argued against contact tracing and has voted against requiring masks in the schools, sent an email on Wednesday making the request to Mulwee and Commissioner Vice Chairman Johnnie Carswell. She also posted the letter on her personal Facebook page.

In the email, Taylor said, “As a parent and healthcare employee I’m calling on you to aid your community and form a joint resolution with the Burke County Board of Education to end the contact tracing and the quarantining of healthy and well students and staff who were identified as possible Covid exposures within the school system.”

Taylor goes on in the email to say contact tracing is no longer a useful tool as a mitigation measure.

In his response to Taylor, Mulwee addressed the way she went about making her request.