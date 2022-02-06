Commissioner chairman shoots down school board member request

A Burke County school board member appears to have stepped out on her own to ask Burke County commissioners to help get rid of COVID-19 contact tracing in the school system.
But on Friday, Burke County Board of Commissioners Chairman Scott Mulwee took Burke County Board of Education member Leslie Taylor to task for the way she made the request.
Taylor, who since being elected in November has argued against contact tracing and has voted against requiring masks in the schools, sent an email on Wednesday making the request to Mulwee and Commissioner Vice Chairman Johnnie Carswell. She also posted the letter on her personal Facebook page.
In the email, Taylor said, “As a parent and healthcare employee I’m calling on you to aid your community and form a joint resolution with the Burke County Board of Education to end the contact tracing and the quarantining of healthy and well students and staff who were identified as possible Covid exposures within the school system.”
Taylor goes on in the email to say contact tracing is no longer a useful tool as a mitigation measure.
In his response to Taylor, Mulwee addressed the way she went about making her request.
“I received your letter and heard about your social media post, and I am addressing you now as a fellow elected official. I am disappointed that instead of contacting the Board of Commissioners directly regarding your request, you decided instead to speak for the Board of Education by posting your letter on Facebook,” Mulwee said. “Social media is a powerful tool, and it is a commendable way to keep your constituents informed as an elected official. However, social media is not the place to conduct county business and doing so can potentially harm the relationship between the Board of Commissioners and the Board of Education, a relationship that has taken many years to cultivate.”
Mulwee ends the email, saying, “It is my hope that, in the future, your board chair will address this and guide you on how to appropriately conduct yourself as a member of the Board of Education.”
While some in Burke County may be hoping to end COVID-19 requirements, virus cases remain high.
The county health department reported on Friday 10 additional deaths and that Burke added 402 new cases between Tuesday and Thursday.
In her email to Mulwee and Carswell, Taylor urges commissioners to review resolutions by other counties in the state that have approved joint resolutions in support of ending contract tracing and quarantine requirements.
Union County commissioners and school board members approved a joint resolution in December calling to end contract tracing and quarantine requirements. The joint resolution was sent to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services asking it to do away with quarantine and the schools’ COVID-19 Toolkit, according to WSOC-TV, a news partner of The News Herald.
On Friday, Union County reported 5,914 active virus cases with a 37.7% positivity rate.
While it has a high number of cases, Union County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is 10% higher at 58% of the population 5 years old and older who are fully vaccinated than Burke County. Those who are partially vaccinated is at 60% of the population 5 years old and older in Union County, according to figures from NCDHHS.
In Burke County, 48% of the population of those 5 years old and older are fully vaccinated and 51% of that population are partially vaccinated, according to NCDHHS figures.
During its Jan. 24 meeting, the Burke County Board of Education voted to ignore a health department requirement of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to the classroom after a virus exposure. The current six-member board split on whether to mandate masks in the classroom, thus having no mask policy.
At that meeting, school board Chair Wendi Craven voted in favor of a mask mandate, saying the goal is to keep students in the classroom. She argued that requiring masks would do that because students and teachers would not have to quarantine after an exposure if they wear a mask.
According to the latest data released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, Burke County Public Schools ranks near the top of all North Carolina school systems in active virus clusters, The News Herald reported last week.
As of the Tuesday, Feb. 1 update, the number of active clusters stood at 10, a figure eclipsed only by Onslow County with 16 and Pitt County with 13.
Additionally, NCDHHS notified BCPS of two new active clusters in Burke County on Tuesday -- bringing the total to 12. New clusters were identified at W.A. Young and Mountain View elementary schools. Statistics for the total number of individuals infected at the schools have yet to be released by NCDHHS.