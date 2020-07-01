Cooper delays announcement on school reopening

July 1 has long been earmarked on the calendar as the day in which Gov. Roy Cooper and state officials would announce a plan for schools reopening in North Carolina for the 2020-21 year. Instead, during Tuesday’s media briefing no announcement was made, with the governor saying that a more formal announcement is expected within the next few weeks.
“We continue to get in more evidence regarding the kinds of steps we need to take to make sure that our teachers and our children are safe at school,” Cooper said. “We’re continuing to get more input from teachers and parents and we want to assimilate all of that and make a decision within the next couple of weeks.”
Cooper said he hopes to make this announcement in conjunction with the State Board of Education, the Department of Public Instruction, and the Department of Health and Human Services.
Tuesday saw 1,843 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state, marking the highest total for confirmed cases in a one-day period, Cooper announced in the briefing.
Last month, the state issued schools guidance documents from Safe Schools NC on how to properly reopen safely. The documents advised school systems to form three plans for reopening — traditional, moderate and remote.
“Let me be clear, we want our schools open for in-person instruction in August,” Cooper said. “The classroom is the best place for children to learn. Recent reports recommend it, and I know many parents and children agree with this. School is where children learn academics, but it’s also where they build their social skills, get reliable meals, stay physically fit, and really become tomorrow’s leaders.
“We want to get our students back in the classroom, and we want to make sure we get this right. My number one opening priority is classroom doors. We encourage our public schools to encourage that planning with a special focus on how teachers, staff and students can best be protected, especially those who are at high risk.”
This week Emergency Management and public health staff distributed two-month supplies of PPE, including facemasks, gowns and other gear, to schools across the state to be given to school nurses and staff. Cooper said the state has given access to statewide contracts so schools could purchase cloth face coverings and hand sanitizers, and are encouraging companies to consider helping schools with donations.
Cooper said there are a few schools that were scheduled to start in July and he has instructed them to conduct remote learning.
NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen joined Cooper during the briefing.
“Schools are fundamental to child development and wellbeing, and provide our children with academic instruction, social and emotional skills, safety, reliable nutrition, physical speech and mental health therapy, and opportunities for physical activity, among other benefits,” she said.
The current science on schools reopening is “encouraging,” according to Cohen.
“While missing school is harmful to our kids, the emerging scientific evidence says that going to school is less of a risk as we think about the potential spread of COVID-19,” Cohen said. “At this time, international research shows that schools have not played a significant role in the spreading of COVID-19. Children, particularly younger children, are less likely than adults to become infected with COVID-19. And for those who do become infected, they seem to be less likely to transmit it to others.”
Still, Cohen said a decision on reopening must factor the health of educators.
“We can and we must lower the risk of returning to in-person school even further,” Cohen said. “Our teachers are smart, dedicate and anxious to get back to the classroom with their students. We have to support them, so that they can do just that.”
Cooper agreed with Cohen on the importance of teachers, administration and staff’s health and safety. He said one of the reasons he delayed an official announcement is because he’s working to receive more “buy-in” from teachers to assure that school staff are aware of what requirements they must take should schools reopen.
“A lot of teachers are concerned about going back to school, and making sure that they can do it in a safe way,” Cooper said. “Most of the ones I’ve talked to are eager to get back to teaching their children. They want to make sure that they and the children are protected. We’re in a new situation here, it’s extraordinary.
“It’s already hard enough to be an educator, and a student in a public school, and a principal. Those jobs are so hard, and now you’re going to have to layer on all the sanitation, the social distancing, the wearing of face coverings, and making sure that we’re protecting everybody to the greatest extent possible.”
Johnny Casey can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
