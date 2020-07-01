Cooper delays announcement on school reopening

July 1 has long been earmarked on the calendar as the day in which Gov. Roy Cooper and state officials would announce a plan for schools reopening in North Carolina for the 2020-21 year. Instead, during Tuesday’s media briefing no announcement was made, with the governor saying that a more formal announcement is expected within the next few weeks.

“We continue to get in more evidence regarding the kinds of steps we need to take to make sure that our teachers and our children are safe at school,” Cooper said. “We’re continuing to get more input from teachers and parents and we want to assimilate all of that and make a decision within the next couple of weeks.”

Cooper said he hopes to make this announcement in conjunction with the State Board of Education, the Department of Public Instruction, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Tuesday saw 1,843 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state, marking the highest total for confirmed cases in a one-day period, Cooper announced in the briefing.

Last month, the state issued schools guidance documents from Safe Schools NC on how to properly reopen safely. The documents advised school systems to form three plans for reopening — traditional, moderate and remote.

“Let me be clear, we want our schools open for in-person instruction in August,” Cooper said. “The classroom is the best place for children to learn. Recent reports recommend it, and I know many parents and children agree with this. School is where children learn academics, but it’s also where they build their social skills, get reliable meals, stay physically fit, and really become tomorrow’s leaders.