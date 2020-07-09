Cooper hints Thursday at hybrid instruction for schools in fall

Gov. Roy Cooper hinted Thursday that K-12 schools throughout the state will feature a hybrid setting, combining in-person with remote learning when they resume in the fall. Cooper said during a media briefing Thursday that the state’s decision on the opening of schools will be announced next week.
“Next week, we’re going to have the culmination of all this work that has gone on amongst teachers, superintendents and health officials,” Cooper said. “It’s going to be something that follows the law, and it’s going to be something that gets our kids back into school safely. I believe that that kind of getting back into school is going to require some in-person but also remote learning. We look forward to presenting that plan next week.”
Last month, the state issued guidance documents in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction advising schools to develop plans for three separate plans for the resumption of classes: a traditional in-person setting, a hybrid setting and a fully remote setting.
During the briefing, a reporter asked Cooper about the state’s policy regarding someone who has been in close contact and the recommendation that the person isolate until a test confirmation arrives. The reporter asked Cooper how this would work in schools, as teachers – many of whom are at higher-risk – are constantly coming into contact with hundreds of kids daily.
“Those are good questions, and those kinds of questions are being thought out right now as the plans are being put together, and that we will announce next week,” Cooper said. “We want our schools to be safe for students and for teachers, and the plan that we’re going to put forward works toward that goal.”
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said the state is submitting additional protections that help reduce the risk of viral transmission, such as face coverings and social distancing, to limit interactions within six feet.
Cooper said he and his staff have spoken frequently with the White House Coronavirus Task Force regarding school reopening, including a call last week with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, in which both “talked about wanting to get children back in school”, Cooper said.
“I think it’s really important that we separate all of the politics here and talk about what’s best for our children,” Cooper said. “We know that they need to get back to school. They need to do it in a safe way, and that can be a combination of in-person learning and remote learning, depending on the circumstances and the student.
“I think it’s important for us to work together to make sure that our children get all the benefits from school,” Cooper said. “We want them to get the nutrition, the health care and the socialization, along with the academics. But we also recognize that our teachers and our students need to be safe. That’s why we’re working so hard to get this right for North Carolina.”
Cooper said teachers, school faculty/staff and students throughout the state could be assured that there will be no shortage of PPE.
“When we do open schools, we want to make sure that all the teachers, faculty, school employees and students have PPE,” Cooper said. “There are several ways that’s happening. First, the federal government has provided some funding to local schools to help with COVID response. The state of North Carolina will also be helping. We passed legislation that provided I think $7 million for that, and we hope more (money) will come.”
Cohen said the state has already distributed protective equipment to health care and nurse professionals in schools that may need a higher level of PPE.
Cohen addressed the frequency of testing in schools in the event that either hybrid or in-person learning is the method of instruction the state decides to choose.
“It’s been interesting to think about where is testing appropriate for which populations,” Cohen said. “There was talk or thought of, ‘Should we doing proactive testing of folks before we return to school?’ Really, that has not born out in the research and the scientific evidence.
“What we are really focusing on are the simple, low-cost, very prevalent actions that we can take related to face coverings, social distancing, hand-washing, other hygiene mechanisms,” Cohen said. “Testing really becomes important when someone has a symptom, or they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and have been in contact with them.”
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
