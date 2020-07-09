Cooper hints Thursday at hybrid instruction for schools in fall

“Those are good questions, and those kinds of questions are being thought out right now as the plans are being put together, and that we will announce next week,” Cooper said. “We want our schools to be safe for students and for teachers, and the plan that we’re going to put forward works toward that goal.”

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said the state is submitting additional protections that help reduce the risk of viral transmission, such as face coverings and social distancing, to limit interactions within six feet.

Cooper said he and his staff have spoken frequently with the White House Coronavirus Task Force regarding school reopening, including a call last week with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, in which both “talked about wanting to get children back in school”, Cooper said.

“I think it’s really important that we separate all of the politics here and talk about what’s best for our children,” Cooper said. “We know that they need to get back to school. They need to do it in a safe way, and that can be a combination of in-person learning and remote learning, depending on the circumstances and the student.